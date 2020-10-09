Hopkins Lucille Alma
June 10, 1925 - October 7, 2020
Mrs. Lucille Alma Hopkins, age 95, of Woolwine, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at her home. She was born on June 10, 1925, in Patrick County to the late Samuel Earnest Plasters and Jessie Mae Howell Plasters. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Wesley R. Hopkins; a daughter, Janelle H. Rolfe; eight brothers, Samuel Jr., Howard, Albert, J.B., Melvin, McCoy, Ralph and R.T. Plasters; and two sisters, Muriel P. Hughes and Helen Plasters.
She was a housewife for many years raising her six children. In her free time, she enjoyed tending her flower gardens and loved working jigsaw puzzles with her children and grandchildren. She was always ready at a moment's notice to travel to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee with her family. She was a member of Sycamore Baptist Church. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She will be missed more than she could ever know.
Mrs. Hopkins is survived by three daughters, Mary H. Wertz and husband, Jimmy, of Gretna, Martha Hopkins of Christiansburg, and Joyce H. Overstreet and husband, Gary, of Christiansburg; two sons, John W. Hopkins and wife, Linda, of Woolwine, and Jerry H. Hopkins and wife, Wanda, of Woolwine; ten grandchildren, John Hopkins Jr. and wife, Merrill, Jim Wertz and wife, Chastity, Beth Elliott and husband, Brian, Amy Love, Brian Love and wife, Holly, Justin Rolfe and wife, Ashley, Amanda Overstreet, Matt Overstreet, Derrick Hopkins and wife, Kourtni, and Victoria Hopkins; and 12 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters, Sadie P. Spencer of Fieldale, Betty Jean P. Spence of Patrick Springs and Dorothy P. "Dee" DeHart of Woolwine; and a special sister-in-law, Dovie H. Brown of Columbia, South Carolina.
Mrs. Hopkins will lie in state at Sycamore Baptist Church on Saturday, October 10, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 12 noon at Sycamore Baptist Church. Please remember to social distance and wear a mask for everyone's protection. All other services will be private. If desired, memorials may be made to Sycamore Baptist Church, Attn: Nancy Midkiff, 233 Sycamore Church Lane, Stuart, VA 24171, to your local Hospice, or to the charity of your choice
. The family would like to thank the caregivers, Anita Hylton, Kayla Redd, Emily Greer and Carol Branham for their compassion and devotion shown to our mother and our family. Also, the family would like to thank Intrepid Hospice. Moody Funeral Home in Stuart is in charge of the arrangements, and online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 9, 2020.