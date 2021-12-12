Lucille McAlexander Wilkins
April 21, 1936 - December 10, 2021
Lucille McAlexander Wilkins, 85, of Bassett, Va. passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021. She was born on April 21, 1936 to the late Thelma Luther McAlexander and Dorcie Agnew McAlexander. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Earl Wilkins.
Mrs. Wilkins worked as a bookkeeper and was a member of Collinsville Church of the Brethren. She was president of Women's Fellowship at the church and active with the Keenagers of the church.
Mrs. Wilkins is survived by her son, David Wilkins and wife Angie Wilkins of Bassett, Va.; and two grandchildren, Jacob Wilkins and Kennedy Wilkins both of Bassett, Va.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Collinsville Church of the Brethren with the Reverend Roy McVey officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service also at the church and other times at the home of David and Angie Wilkins, 65 Sandalwood Drive, Bassett, Va. Entombment will be at Roselawn Abbey.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Wilkins family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com
