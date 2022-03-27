Menu
Luray Cameron-Schilbe
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA
Visitation
Mar, 29 2022
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
Luray Cameron-Schilbe

Luray Cameron-Schilbe, 87, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, in the afternoon at her home in Henry County, Virginia. She was married to George Schilbe of the home.

Ms. Cameron-Schilbe was born and raised in Prince George County, Virginia. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her stepson, Steven Schilbe; brothers, Donald and John Cameron Jr.; and her sisters, Joyce Branch and Juanita Jahnigan.

Prior to her retirement, she worked for a number of years as a computer specialist for the U.S. Army Supply Command in Northern Virginia.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, from 1 until 2 p.m. at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home - Hopewell Chapel, 820 W. Broadway Avenue, where a graveside service follow at 2:30 p.m. at Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens in North Prince George. A memorial service will be held at King's Grant Retirement Community on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Chaplin Paul Johnson officiating.

Online condolences may be registered to the family at www.jtmorriss.com.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 27, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue, Hopewell, VA
Mar
31
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
King's Grant Retirement Community
VA
Funeral services provided by:
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
