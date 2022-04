My sister, Lynda, was a beautiful Libra always seeing the beauty in things. She had a big heart trying to make things good when they were out of balance... She did speak up loud and clear if something was wrong... just not right! She went out of her way to help when in need... take you in and be at your side through everything. We always loved and supported each other through all life issues, big and small... life was not easy. She worked hard and long hours. She didn´t even retire until a few years ago. I always wanted to take her Mexico to have pampered experience in luxury. She just worked so much to make the home she dreamed of in the country in peace with a nice piece land and a creek... Me, Lynda, and our sister Sharon, now with her in Spirit, used to be like the Three Musketeers. As we got older, we were always close in everything. When Dale, her son, was little we all lived in Florida and shared many heavy-duty experiences. I don´t think we would have made it through well in some things without each other´s help. We also shared the most uproarious time in laughter and off-the-wall humor. We did it all and Lynda was the most settled and the one to balance things out... I guess motherhood helps that along. There were times later in life some of our beliefs shifted. Peace and family were most important over all extraneous things. I am so grateful we kept that close to our hearts... It was the biggest blessing for us all to remain close over all things... especially this past year! Lynda worked like a champ to get through her stroke and subsequent surgery of clot on brain. She surprised us all with her progress and ability to speak and hold a conversation most of the time... great speech pathologists helping her along the way... not to mention physical therapy to walk. She did her best for a long time, went home when a problem with her surgical area brought her back to hospital. She made the decision she did not want any more surgeries or procedures. She courageously went back home under Hospice care... that also meant medications so she would no longer experience so much pain. I couldn´t cope well with yet another sister in so much pain like our sister Sharon experienced for years. Lunda had lovely nurses, equipment, and therapies she needed at home. My heart was so relieved for Lynda to have that help. Dale has always been her rock caring for her with great love and patience. I am so grateful for all his love and deep support all along the way. I am so deeply grateful to be able to make the drive to visit with Lynda this summer and the spirit flow to make this a strong clear message to go... NOW! It meant the world to me and to Lynda. She slept on and off but sometimes she did well. I sang silly songs from our youth and told crazy funny stories from some of our old relationships and silly stuff we did and laughed all the time... especially when we were with Sharon as well. Lynda had funny responses and I was tickled more that she could remember, and we could have fun with it. This visit brought special times to the front and our days of what we went through together... the way only sisters could really do and love through thick and thin, good times and hard times. We did it all and I am grateful for my beautiful sister Lynda in my life all the way! I see her, I hear her, I feel her Presence and I will get through all the love and memories so sacred to me to hold me over... just until we are together again with Sharon and other loved ones. Love, Barbara - Cryslea

Barbara "Cryslea" Russell Family October 16, 2021