Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mabel L. Gibens
FUNERAL HOME
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA
Mabel L. Gibens

Mabel L. Gibens 80, of Martinsville passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Oct
13
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
I was sorry to hear of Lou's passing. She was a sweet person. I called her Aunt Lou whenever I would see her. My family are praying for the family. May God continue to comfort you during this time and give you strength to face the tomorrows.
Love and prayers, Sabina and family.
Sabina Akridge-King
Friend
October 13, 2021
Condolences to the family. I'm a neice she didn't get a chance to meet. One of uncle June's daughter. Hold on to precious memories of her. Love, laugh and stay in prayer. Rest in peace aunt Lou. Lovingly Cynthia .
Cynthia Haywood
Family
October 12, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Donna Robertson
Friend
October 11, 2021
So sorry for your loss . My deepest condolences to you and your family .
Ada Claybrooks
Friend
October 11, 2021
Ms.Louise was a special one of kind person. May GOD continue bless and comfort you at this time.
Natalie Leath
Friend
October 11, 2021
We extend our heartfelt sympathy to your family. Know that our love and prayers are with you all.
Louis & Deborah Taylor
Friend
October 9, 2021
My condolences to the family Betty G Burwell
Betty Burwell
October 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results