3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Oct
13
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
Funeral services provided by:
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was sorry to hear of Lou's passing. She was a sweet person. I called her Aunt Lou whenever I would see her. My family are praying for the family. May God continue to comfort you during this time and give you strength to face the tomorrows. Love and prayers, Sabina and family.
Sabina Akridge-King
Friend
October 13, 2021
Condolences to the family. I'm a neice she didn't get a chance to meet. One of uncle June's daughter. Hold on to precious memories of her. Love, laugh and stay in prayer. Rest in peace aunt Lou. Lovingly Cynthia .
Cynthia Haywood
Family
October 12, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Donna Robertson
Friend
October 11, 2021
So sorry for your loss . My deepest condolences to you and your family .
Ada Claybrooks
Friend
October 11, 2021
Ms.Louise was a special one of kind person. May GOD continue bless and comfort you at this time.
Natalie Leath
Friend
October 11, 2021
We extend our heartfelt sympathy to your family. Know that our love and prayers are with you all.