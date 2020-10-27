Macie Hairston YoungMacie Hairston Young, age 80, of 322 Out-A-Way Drive, Bassett, Va., transitioned from her earthly home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Sovah Health in Martinsville, Va.She was born on February 24, 1940, in Henry County, to the late Elder Phillip Sheridan (Shedd) Hairston and the late Clessie H. Hairston.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Elder Lloyd Young; one granddaughter, Brisha K. Manns; seven brothers and one sister.A floating visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home. Services will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Collins Funeral Chapel, 30 Riverside Drive, Bassett, Va.Please adhere to the Covid CDC guidelines. Masks are required.