Madeline Gilley Adams
Mrs. Madeline Gilley Adams, age 92, of Patrick Springs, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at her home. She was born in Henry County, on January 24, 1929, to the late Harbour Gilley and Alice Spencer Gilley. She was married to the love of her life, the late Barney Lee Adams for 72 years. In addition to her parents and her beloved husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Pauline Gilley Shelton, Marie Gilley; and two brothers, John Albert Gilley, and an infant brother.
She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, sister, and friend. Mrs. Adams was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church for 70 years. Madeline enjoyed her flower gardens and preserving canned vegetables. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed having her family around her table. Mrs. Adams loved many crafting projects, including quilting, crocheting, needlepoint, and painting.
Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Judy A. Joyce (Jerry) and Ann A. Fulcher (Neil); three sons and daughters-in-law, Jim L. Adams (Teresa), Jerry R. Adams (Wanda), and B. Dean Adams (Debbie); eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, two great great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Myrtle Wright, and Dollie McNabb.
A graveside service for Mrs. Adams will be held on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Rick Anderson officiating. Friends came by Moody Funeral Home in Stuart on Monday, October 4, 2021, from 12 until 5 p.m. to pay their final respects to Madeline and at other times at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mount Herman Church of the Brethren Cemetery Fund, 144 Mount Herman Road, Bassett, VA 24055, or Pleasant View Baptist Church Elevator Fund, 4432 Pleasant View Drive, Patrick Springs, VA 24133.
Moody Funeral Home in Stuart is honored to be serving the Adams family, and online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com
.
The family of Mrs. Adams would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Ben Lewis and his staff, Mountain Valley Hospice, and caregivers at Burwell Private Care.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 5, 2021.