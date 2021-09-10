Madeline Wilson Price
Madeline Wilson Price, 85, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Mulberry Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Martinsville, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held at Fair Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 2 p.m. Visitation will be held at Fair Funeral Home one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Mount View Cemetery in Ridgeway, Virginia.
Madeline was born on November 8, 1935, to the late Edward Letcher Wilson and Ethel Harris Wilson. She was a devoted member and Sunday School Teacher of Bethel Baptist Church. Madeline loved cooking for her family and friends. She also enjoyed traveling to the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley with Nolan and the grandchildren.
Mrs. Price is survived by her son, Kenneth R. Price and wife, Wrenn, of Eden; daughter, Darlene Folds and husband, Rusty, of Disputanta, Va.; grandchildren, Nathan and Justin Price, Allyson Wilson, Keila Walker, Rianna Folds and Jeb Folds; great-grandchildren, Gray and Bennett Price, Aidanne and Russell Walker; brothers, David Wilson (Shirley) and James Wilson (Becky); and sisters, Mary Ann Burgess (Richard), Betty Jean Simpson, Glenda Trent (Mike) and Louise Dodson.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Nolan R. Price; brothers, Junior Wilson, and Robert Wilson; and sister, Hazel Compton.
Other times the family will be meeting at the home of her sister, Mary Ann Burgess, 4316 Mitchell Road, Ridgeway, VA 24148.
Memorial contributions may be offered to Bethel Baptist Church, 313 Cedar Street, Eden, NC 27288.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 10, 2021.