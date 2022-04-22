Mae Lois Roy Keen



Mae Lois Roy Keen, 89, of Martinsville, Va., transitioned on Monday, April 18, 2022, at her home. She was born in Pittsylvania County, Va., on December 18, 1932, a daughter of the late William abd Elsie Roy.



She was retired from American of Martinsville and was a member of Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church, where she served on the Senior Choir, Gospel Chorus, Mass Choir, Usher Board, Culinary Ministry, Missionary, Pastor's Aide and Deaconess.



She is survived by her husband, Silas Keen of the home; two daughters, Vera Ronnie of Chesterfield, Va., and Sonya Knowles of Greensboro, N.C.; one son, Larry Keen of Virginia Beach, Va.; one brother, Wilson Roy of Danville, Va.; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 12 Noon at Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Eugene Reynolds, officiating. Entombment will follow at Roselawn Burial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday, April 22, 2022, from 3:30 until 5 p.m. and will be at the home at 1737 Stoney Mountain Road, Martinsville, Va. at other times.



A ministry of service provided by Hines Funeral Services, Inc.



Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Apr. 22, 2022.