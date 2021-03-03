Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Maggie Marie Stone
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
30 Riverside Highway
Bassett, VA
Maggie Marie DeLancey Stone

February 24, 1927 - February 28, 2021

Ms. Maggie Marie DeLancey Stone, age 94, of Bassett, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021 as a resident of Gretna Health Care.

She was born on February 24, 1927 in Ferrum, Virgina, a daughter of the late Florence Evelyn and Fulton Harvey DeLancey.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Grady Lewis Stone; brothers, Roy DeLancey and Eslie DeLancey; sisters, Merlie DeLancey, Mamie D. Setzer, Macie D. Carter and Mattie D. Moran.

As a graduate of Martinsville Highschool in 1946, she was employed at Dupont and retired in 1980. As a devoted Christian, she was an active member of the Martinsville Church of Christ.

Marie is survived by a daughter, Pamela Stone Houser (Jim); grandchildren, Kristen Houser Barker (Rick), Whitney Houser Miller (Shannon) and Jessica Houser McCraw (Bryan); great-grandchildren, Peighton Miller, Gavin McCraw and Jack Grady McCraw.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private family service will be held at Collins Funeral Home, 30 Riverside Drive, Bassett, Va., with a burial to follow at Roselawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.mckeestonefuneralhomebassett.com.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Our sincerest sympathies at this time of your great loss..My mother, Goldie P. Belcher, & Marie were good friends & worked together at DuPont for many years..hugs, peace, prayers & love...Sandra & Donnie Chappell
Sandra Chappell
March 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results