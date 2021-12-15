To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
7 Entries
I have many fond memories of Margie. She was a `mom´ to many of us kids back in the day. Wonderful lady and friend.
Mike Hodges
December 16, 2021
Prayers for Margie's family. I worked with Margie for many years at Jans. Never a dull moment working together.
Lou Pace
Friend
December 15, 2021
Tina, I'm so sorry for your loss. Your mom was definitely known in Henry County and loved by alot of people. May God give you and the rest of the family confront. God bless you all. I loved AUNT Margaret
Robin Hutch8nson
December 15, 2021
So sorry to hear of Margie passing. She was a dear friend of ours and we loved her dearly. We will always remember you and the love you showed us while working at Jan's Dutch Boy.
Gloria Finney and Robert Finney
Work
December 15, 2021
Will miss you Margie and Tina for the really great times at jans keeping the laughter going and inspiration love teresa plaster.
Teresa Plaster
December 15, 2021
Prayers for the Cannaday family. Margie had taught me how to waitress at Jans Dutch Boyd many years ago.
Mesa George
Friend
December 15, 2021
So many wonderful memories of Margie from Jans. Prayers for the family.