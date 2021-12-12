Margaret Opal Kelley Godbee



December 10, 2021



Margaret Opal Kelley Godbee, 85, wife of the late Franklin D. Godbee, of Easley, went to be with the Lord with her family at her side on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Westminster Memory Care in Aiken, S.C.



A long time resident of Easley, S.C., Mrs. Godbee was born in Newry, S.C. to Homer Kelley and Leah Bottoms Kelley. She retired as a Roses Store Division Manager and was a member of Norris Baptist Church.



Mrs. Godbee is survived by her sons, Bobby F. Godbee (Lori) of Easley, S.C. and Jackey D. Godbee of Spencer, Va.; daughters: Joan Dennis (Larry) of Aiken, S.C., Pamela G. Edwards (Charles) of Liberty, S.C. and Sharon Day of Rocky Point, N.C.; grandchildren, Jeremy, Chris, Alex, Jillian, Trudy, Danielle, Charles, Brian and Michelle; 20 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.



In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Godbee was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Dorothy K. Tinsley, Frances Venice Kelley, Melonize Kelley, Elizabeth Kelley, Marvin Kelley, Martha Kelley, Doyle Knox Kelley, Joyce Kelley, and Gwen Kelley.



After returning from one of his many tours overseas, U.S. Marine Gunnery Sgt Godbee had a new nickname for his wife, "skosh" from the Japanese word Sutoshi which means a tiny bit, small amount. Claiming to be 5' tall, there was nothing small about what Mrs. Godbee did for her children and husband. Living off base in Maysville, N.C., 18 years, Mrs. Godbee worked a full time job, raised five children while her husband was often overseas.



Her children were blessed to have such a big and "un" sukoshi woman. Her favorite times were family get togethers where she was an awesome cook or shopping with her girls. She was the ultimate shopaholic and her wardrobe was nicknamed Margaret's Hamericks".



Her favorite quote was "Dynamite comes in small packages and I have a short fuse".



Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 13, 2021 at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Oconee Memorial Park.



The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service, at Davenport Funeral Home.



Flowers are accepted.



The family is at their respective homes.



Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 12, 2021.