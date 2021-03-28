Menu
Margaret Ann Haynes Nagle
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
109 Broad Street
Martinsville, VA
Margaret Ann Haynes Nagle

Margaret Ann Haynes Nagle, 76, of Martinsville, passed away on Tuesday March 23, 2021, in Martinsville.

She was born on June 17, 1944, to the late Russell R. Haynes and Louise (Nanny) Graves Haynes. She was retired from Eastern Offset Printing as a graphic designer and had previously worked for Martinsville Bulletin. Margaret was an active member of Forest Hills Presbyterian Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome (Jay) Roosevelt Nagle; her brother, Russell Haynes; sister, Erma Minter; and son, Timothy Nagle.

Those left behind to treasure memories are her son, Ronald E. Matthews Jr. (Teresa) of Greensboro; son, Todd S. Matthews (Brandi) of Hempstead; daughter, Teri Nagle of Martinsville; sons, Jay Nagle Jr. (Becky) and Thomas Nagle; daughter, Christy Nagle, all of Virginia; brothers, Lowell Haynes, Taylor Haynes, and John Haynes; one sister, Vivian Mosher; as well as many good friends. She was blessed with six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home in Martinsville.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I have known Margaret all my life. We shared so many times together through those years it would be impossible to recount them. Margaret was a very important part of my life during my teen years. We shared so many laughs, music times , cooking mishaps, serious talks, clothes, shopping, playing games and the list could go on. A true friend and sister. I love and will miss her always.
Martha Gould
April 10, 2021
I remember that summer at the beach when Margaret and I went to the jewelry store. She was so happy to pick out a piece for herself. The happiness on her face was priceless. She will be missed by many. My prayers go out to her family.
Barbara Collins
March 28, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Margaret Ann. I have so many fond memories of her when I was growing up. She always had a smile and loved her children so much. She was always willing to help out with family and friends. May God be with you during this time.
Susan Robertson McCarthy
March 28, 2021
I only met Margaret on several occasions. She was a very nice lady and she will be missed. My sincere condolences to the family and close friends.
Gayle Meadors
March 28, 2021
