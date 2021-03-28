Margaret Ann Haynes NagleMargaret Ann Haynes Nagle, 76, of Martinsville, passed away on Tuesday March 23, 2021, in Martinsville.She was born on June 17, 1944, to the late Russell R. Haynes and Louise (Nanny) Graves Haynes. She was retired from Eastern Offset Printing as a graphic designer and had previously worked for Martinsville Bulletin. Margaret was an active member of Forest Hills Presbyterian Church.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome (Jay) Roosevelt Nagle; her brother, Russell Haynes; sister, Erma Minter; and son, Timothy Nagle.Those left behind to treasure memories are her son, Ronald E. Matthews Jr. (Teresa) of Greensboro; son, Todd S. Matthews (Brandi) of Hempstead; daughter, Teri Nagle of Martinsville; sons, Jay Nagle Jr. (Becky) and Thomas Nagle; daughter, Christy Nagle, all of Virginia; brothers, Lowell Haynes, Taylor Haynes, and John Haynes; one sister, Vivian Mosher; as well as many good friends. She was blessed with six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home in Martinsville.