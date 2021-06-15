Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Margaret Elgin Donovant Perdue
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road
Martinsville, VA
Margaret Elgin Donovant Perdue

February 10, 1940 - June 14, 2021

Margaret Elgin Donovant Perdue, 81, of Ridgeway, Va. passed away Monday, June 14, 2021. She was born February 10, 1940 in Bassett, Va. to the late James Russell Elgin and Elizabeth Poe Elgin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, John David Donovant; second husband, James Cameron Perdue; son, Michael Dean Donovant; and sister, Linda Gayle Helms.

Margaret loved to travel, loved waterfalls, and loved reading her Bible. She also loved her furry friend, Little One.

She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Powell (Duke); grandchildren, Tahiti Sewell (Scott), Christopher Donovant (Jessica), and Zachary Donovant (Jennifer); great-grandchildren, Caleb Anderson, Brianna Donovant, Kaitlyn Donovant, Ashley Donovant, Liam Donovant, Rian Donovant, and Aiden Donovant; and sister, Janice Elgin Jones.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with her grandson, Christopher Donovant officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 12 until 1 p.m. and other times at the home of her daughter. Burial will be at Roselawn Burial Park.

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Perdue family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road P.O. Box 5501, Martinsville, VA
Jun
16
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road P.O. Box 5501, Martinsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry for your loss.
Pat & Woody McCain
Other
June 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results