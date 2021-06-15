Margaret Elgin Donovant Perdue
February 10, 1940 - June 14, 2021
Margaret Elgin Donovant Perdue, 81, of Ridgeway, Va. passed away Monday, June 14, 2021. She was born February 10, 1940 in Bassett, Va. to the late James Russell Elgin and Elizabeth Poe Elgin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, John David Donovant; second husband, James Cameron Perdue; son, Michael Dean Donovant; and sister, Linda Gayle Helms.
Margaret loved to travel, loved waterfalls, and loved reading her Bible. She also loved her furry friend, Little One.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Powell (Duke); grandchildren, Tahiti Sewell (Scott), Christopher Donovant (Jessica), and Zachary Donovant (Jennifer); great-grandchildren, Caleb Anderson, Brianna Donovant, Kaitlyn Donovant, Ashley Donovant, Liam Donovant, Rian Donovant, and Aiden Donovant; and sister, Janice Elgin Jones.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with her grandson, Christopher Donovant officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 12 until 1 p.m. and other times at the home of her daughter. Burial will be at Roselawn Burial Park.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Perdue family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 15, 2021.