Margaret "Pat" Weaver Evans
May 1, 1941 - November 7, 2020
On Saturday, November 7, 2020, our beloved Margaret "Pat" Weaver Evans, 79, born on May 1, 1941 peacefully transitioned to Heaven at home surrounded by her loving family.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Mack Nelson Evans; children, Mack Nelson Evans Jr. (Teresa) of Martinsville, Va., Kenneth Brock Evans of Gretna, Va., and Craig David Evans of Elizabethtown, Kentucky; grandchildren, Samantha Evans of Fieldale, Va., Ashley Nicole Duncan (Brad) of Norman, Oklahoma, Mollie Lee Evans of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Matthew Nelson Evans, and Emily Grace Evans, both of Martinsville, Va.; great-grandchild, Aria Noel Duncan; sister, Jean W. Horsley (Jack) of Martinsville, Va.; special caregiver, Elizabeth "Susie" Carter.
She was preceded in death by her parents, the Rev. Ralph and Minnie Weaver; brother, Kenneth L. Weaver; and sister-in-law, Lucille Weaver.
Margaret graduated from Patrick Henry Community College and received a Master of Education degree from the University of Virginia. At Patrick Henry Community College she served as the president of Phi Theta Kappa and was a member of the Interaction Council. She was a member of the Martinsville and Henry County Association of Realtors where she also served a term as President of the Association. She opened Evans Company Realtors in 1987 which became Evans Real Estate and Auction Company. She was named Realtor of the year in 1995.
In the community, she served on the board of the local Red Cross and did campaign work for the Leukemia Society. She was a member of the PTO at Druid Hills and Albert Harris schools and was a past president of the PTO at Mount Olivet Elementary School. She was a faithful member of Woodland Heights Freewill Baptist Church where she was a Sunday School Teacher, Pianist, Women's Auxiliary member and served as the President of the Central Virginia Quarterly Conference of Freewill Baptist Women's Auxiliary, and as a Board member of the Maryland State Association of Freewill Baptist Women's Auxiliary.
A funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Woodland Heights Freewill Baptist Church with Pastor Stanley Waddell officiating. Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. Burial will follow the funeral at Roselawn Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to be made to the ALS Foundation in memory of Mrs. Evans. The ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Blvd., Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209.
A special thank you to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care of Martinsville, Va., and to her caregivers, Meredith, Greer, and Beth.
