To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett.
6 Entries
I'm so Sorry about your Mother's passing. She was so Sweet and One of a Kind. Her and I always had a time carrying on. Praying for Strength and Comfort for you Girls and her Grandkids.. ❤❤
Vickie Craig
Friend
July 9, 2021
One sweet woman that loved her Family
Robert Brumfield
Friend
June 25, 2021
Kris and family; I pray GOD'S healing embrace around you all. You are and were a good sister to Maria. And I know she was grateful every day for your devotion, care and love. We all should be so blessed.
Elizabeth Da Costa
Acquaintance
June 24, 2021
I miss you so much Maria you were one of the sweetest cousins I've ever known and I am so glad that you are at peace now take care of Uncle Wayne and your sisters Kristina and Gloria from up above I love You!!!
Amanda Lemmond
Family
June 24, 2021
Such a sweet lady!! Prayets for peace at this time!!
Donna Witt
Acquaintance
June 22, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.