Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Maria Lynne Moorefield
1968 - 2021
BORN
1968
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA
Maria Lynne Moorefield

Maria Lynne Moorefield, 52, of Martinsville, died on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Lewis Gale Medical Center. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Moorefield family.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
I'm so Sorry about your Mother's passing. She was so Sweet and One of a Kind. Her and I always had a time carrying on. Praying for Strength and Comfort for you Girls and her Grandkids.. ❤❤
Vickie Craig
Friend
July 9, 2021
One sweet woman that loved her Family
Robert Brumfield
Friend
June 25, 2021
Kris and family; I pray GOD'S healing embrace around you all. You are and were a good sister to Maria. And I know she was grateful every day for your devotion, care and love. We all should be so blessed.
Elizabeth Da Costa
Acquaintance
June 24, 2021
I miss you so much Maria you were one of the sweetest cousins I've ever known and I am so glad that you are at peace now take care of Uncle Wayne and your sisters Kristina and Gloria from up above I love You!!!
Amanda Lemmond
Family
June 24, 2021
Such a sweet lady!! Prayets for peace at this time!!
Donna Witt
Acquaintance
June 22, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sherry Hale
Friend
June 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results