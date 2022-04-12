Menu
Marie Akers Davis
1926 - 2022
BORN
1926
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road
Martinsville, VA
Marie Akers Davis

April 9, 1926 - April 5, 2022

Marie Akers Davis, 95, of Collinsville, Va. passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Sovah-Health Martinsville. She was born on April 9, 1926 to the late Rice Akers and Josie Brammer Akers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Lee Davis Sr.

Mrs. Davis attended National Business College at Ferrum College and was employed for 40 years at Bassett Bank. She made sourdough bread for over 39 years. She loved to travel, loved time with her family and cooking. She was a member of Smith Memorial United Methodist Church and was involved in the Women's Circle.

She is survived by her sons, Charles Lee Davis (Nancy) and Kevin Lang Davis; granddaughters, Megan McGregor (Scott) and Erica Enniss (Jeff); great-grandchildren, Liam and Davis McGregor, and Emersyn and Adley Enniss.

A visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. Funeral will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Norris Funeral Services with David Guenther officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Burial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 1081, Collinsville, VA 24078.

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Davis family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Apr. 12, 2022.
