Marie Jamerson Handy
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
30 Riverside Highway
Bassett, VA
Marie Jamerson Handy

March 9, 1937 - February 18, 2021

Marie Jamerson Handy, age 83, passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021, in Sevierville, Tennessee, with her daughter, son-in-law, and beloved poodle, Stryker, by her side. She was born on March 9, 1937, in Martinsville, Virginia.

Marie is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kelly Handy Estes and Jerry Estes of Sevierville, Tennessee; her son, Grayson Scott Handy of Manhattan, New York; and granddaughters, Jordan Estes of San Carlos, California, and Jamerson McKenna Estes of Sevierville, Tennessee.

A visitation will be held on Monday, March 1, 2021, from 12 until 1 p.m. with a service at 1 p.m. at Stone Memorial Christian Church. A burial will immediate follow at 2 p.m. at Roselawn Cemetery. Due to Covid-19, restrictions and masks will be mandatory to protect immunocompromised relatives. Collins Funeral Home, 30 Riverside Drive, Bassett, Va. will be assisting the family.

The service will also be live streamed on Facebook by going to Stone Memorial Christian Church's page. Online condolences may be made to www.mckeestonefuneralhomebassett.com.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Stone Memorial Christian Church
VA
Mar
1
Service
1:00p.m.
Stone Memorial Christian Church
VA
Mar
1
Burial
2:00p.m.
Roselawn Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
