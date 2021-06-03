Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marjorie Wilson Stickle
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021
Marjorie Wilson Stickle

June 28, 1922 - May 31, 2021

Marjorie June Wilson Stickle, 98, of Martinsville, Va., passed away Monday morning, May 31, 2021, at Kings Grant Retirement Community. She was a loving mother and grandmother, known for her smile.

A funeral service will be held at St. Joseph of the Hills Catholic Church on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. with burial to follow at Glennwood Cemetery in Mooresville, N.C. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Born June 28, 1922 in Flint, Michigan, Marjorie was the daughter to the late Earl Revard Wilson and Gertrude Inez Parrott Wilson. She was a loyal member of St. Joseph of the Hills Catholic Church where she was a member of the Ladies Guild. She also loved to garden, collect sewing thimbles, and was a great bridge player. She was also a great cook, an attentive hostess, and a very caring individual.

She is survived by her three children, daughters, Christy Stutts of Martinsville, Va., Sandra Stickle of Mount Pleasant, N.C., and son, Jim Stickle (Marion) of Sharonville, Ohio; grandchildren Steven Stickle (Kristin) and Kathryn Stickle; great-grandchild, Norah Stickle.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Edwin Stickle.

Donations in lieu of flowers should go to Mountain Valley Hospice, 730 East Church St. Suite 13, Martinsville, VA, 24112.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Joseph of the Hills Catholic Church
VA
Jun
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Joseph of the Hills Catholic Church
VA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Dear Christy and Sandra, I´m so sorry to hear from Ted of your mother´s passing. I´ll always remember her kind ways and positive demeanor. I´m in Mooresville and frequently in Mt Pleasant, so please don´t hesitate to let me know if there´s anything I can do. Sincere condolences, Mary Jones
Mary Jones
June 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results