Marjorie Wilson Stickle
June 28, 1922 - May 31, 2021
Marjorie June Wilson Stickle, 98, of Martinsville, Va., passed away Monday morning, May 31, 2021, at Kings Grant Retirement Community. She was a loving mother and grandmother, known for her smile.
A funeral service will be held at St. Joseph of the Hills Catholic Church on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. with burial to follow at Glennwood Cemetery in Mooresville, N.C. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Born June 28, 1922 in Flint, Michigan, Marjorie was the daughter to the late Earl Revard Wilson and Gertrude Inez Parrott Wilson. She was a loyal member of St. Joseph of the Hills Catholic Church where she was a member of the Ladies Guild. She also loved to garden, collect sewing thimbles, and was a great bridge player. She was also a great cook, an attentive hostess, and a very caring individual.
She is survived by her three children, daughters, Christy Stutts of Martinsville, Va., Sandra Stickle of Mount Pleasant, N.C., and son, Jim Stickle (Marion) of Sharonville, Ohio; grandchildren Steven Stickle (Kristin) and Kathryn Stickle; great-grandchild, Norah Stickle.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Edwin Stickle.
Donations in lieu of flowers should go to Mountain Valley Hospice, 730 East Church St. Suite 13, Martinsville, VA, 24112.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 3, 2021.