In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
April Preston
Friend
June 9, 2021
Praying for the family and their hearts will heal as time goes on. So sorry for your loss. Mark will be sadly missed.
janet doyle
Family
June 9, 2021
I Aunt Queen Martin and Jimmy. Noble send our deepest sympathies to Marcus Shuff ,and his family during the loss of your dad. Know that we are here for you and send love to you and Mark's wife and children. Know that we love you and are sending prayers for you and your family for strength to make it through this storm in your life
Aunt Queen
Queen Martin
Family
June 8, 2021
To his wife Brenda, his children and grandchildren and family. Mark was always there when you needed him. He would give you his shirt if you needed it. Always smiling and loved his family. Mark you will be missed by all who new you.
Charlotte Hunt
Friend
June 7, 2021
Mark was a very good person that will help you if he can. My brothers and I grew up with him when we all lived in the BRICKS which is in Madison. The laffs and fun times we had together will be cherish to our hearts. He's resting in the hands of our mighty God and God makes no mistakes. We the Malloy Family send our sincere condolences and prayers to the Shuff family and friends. Our childhood friend Mark will definitely be missed by many and never will be forgotten. Until we meet again Mark rest easy our dear friend
Patricia Malloy
Friend
June 6, 2021
My Condolences to his Wife and Sister and his family and friends, Mark was a great friend, he help me when I couldn't get anybody to help with my grass, he was a friend Indeed. I will Miss him. God Bless
Phyllis Pounds
Friend
June 6, 2021
Mark was a good man and had a big heart. Continued prayers for his family and children.