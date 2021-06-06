Mark was a very good person that will help you if he can. My brothers and I grew up with him when we all lived in the BRICKS which is in Madison. The laffs and fun times we had together will be cherish to our hearts. He's resting in the hands of our mighty God and God makes no mistakes. We the Malloy Family send our sincere condolences and prayers to the Shuff family and friends. Our childhood friend Mark will definitely be missed by many and never will be forgotten. Until we meet again Mark rest easy our dear friend

Patricia Malloy Friend June 6, 2021