Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Martha Mae Cobler
FUNERAL HOME
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA
Martha Mae Cobler

Martha Mae Cobler, 90, of Bassett, died on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the Fork Mountain Adult Home. She was born in Henry County, on May 19, 1930, to the late Jack Cobler and the late Bessie Clark Cobler.

She was also preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Robert Cobler, Juanita Cobler, Wilson Cobler, Janie Cobler, Doug Cobler, and Elwood Cobler.

She was a charter member of Community Baptist Church in Bassett and currently a member of the Valley Drive Baptist Church in Fieldale. She had worked at Bassett Walker for more than 50 years.

She is survived by her brothers and sisters, Claude Cobler of Bassett, Sue Merriman (Bobby) of Collinsville, Jackie Turner of Bassett, Maggie Plaster of Ridgeway, and Daniel Cobler (Betty) of Bassett; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Monday, March 29, 2021, from 1 until 2 p.m. in the Valley Drive Baptist Church where the funeral will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Bobby Rakes officiating. Burial will follow in the Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren Cemetery.

Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Cobler family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Valley Drive Baptist Church
VA
Mar
29
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Valley Drive Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My aunt Martha was a giving person and cared for her family. I have always been told you can do it, we are Cobler women. And she was a good example of that. Love you Martha
Fly high!
Karen Cobler Redford
Family
March 27, 2021
My condolences to the Family. She was a SWEET Lady, always smiling making us all laugh. I enjoyed working with her at Bassett Walker. She will be missed. May God give you all Peace and Comfort during this difficult time and in the days ahead.
Joann Pendleton
Coworker
March 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results