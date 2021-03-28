Martha Mae Cobler
Martha Mae Cobler, 90, of Bassett, died on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the Fork Mountain Adult Home. She was born in Henry County, on May 19, 1930, to the late Jack Cobler and the late Bessie Clark Cobler.
She was also preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Robert Cobler, Juanita Cobler, Wilson Cobler, Janie Cobler, Doug Cobler, and Elwood Cobler.
She was a charter member of Community Baptist Church in Bassett and currently a member of the Valley Drive Baptist Church in Fieldale. She had worked at Bassett Walker for more than 50 years.
She is survived by her brothers and sisters, Claude Cobler of Bassett, Sue Merriman (Bobby) of Collinsville, Jackie Turner of Bassett, Maggie Plaster of Ridgeway, and Daniel Cobler (Betty) of Bassett; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Monday, March 29, 2021, from 1 until 2 p.m. in the Valley Drive Baptist Church where the funeral will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Bobby Rakes officiating. Burial will follow in the Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com
. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Cobler family.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 28, 2021.