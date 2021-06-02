Marvin H. Fontaine Sr.
Mr. Marvin H. Fontaine Sr., formerly of Martinsville, departed this life on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at home in Conyers, Ga. He was born on February 5, 1944, to the late Eugene H. Fontaine and the late Mae Ella K. Fontaine-Parker in Martinsville, Va.
Graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. at the Scot Ward Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. A public viewing will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at the Scot Ward Funeral Services Chapel, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA 30012. All services will be held with the CDC guidelines for face coverings and social distancing in force.
Contact Marlessia Yancey at [email protected]
for more details.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 2, 2021.