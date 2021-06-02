Menu
Marvin H. Fontaine Sr.
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Scot Ward Funeral Services
699 American Legion Rd.
Conyers, GA
Marvin H. Fontaine Sr.

Mr. Marvin H. Fontaine Sr., formerly of Martinsville, departed this life on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at home in Conyers, Ga. He was born on February 5, 1944, to the late Eugene H. Fontaine and the late Mae Ella K. Fontaine-Parker in Martinsville, Va.

Graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. at the Scot Ward Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. A public viewing will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at the Scot Ward Funeral Services Chapel, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA 30012. All services will be held with the CDC guidelines for face coverings and social distancing in force.

Contact Marlessia Yancey at [email protected] for more details.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Scot Ward Funeral Services
699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA
Jun
5
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
Scot Ward Funeral Services
699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA
Funeral services provided by:
Scot Ward Funeral Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was sad to hear of Marvin's death but know he is in a better place now. I worked with him at Home Depot and was impressed by his friendly, calm nature. I loved his story about proposing to his wife on the first day he met her! Marvin was so proud of his wife and children. Honor Marvin by enjoying life and doing the best you can. Focus on the positive memories.
Carol Stoltze
Work
June 4, 2021
Deepest Sympathy sending healing love and prayers
chynita
June 4, 2021
Douglas A. Johnson
June 3, 2021
Marvin, Jr. and family. I am so very sorry for your loss. May God wrap His loving arms around your family and continue to provide comfort that only He can give.
Jimmy Scearce
June 3, 2021
Sending prayers of comfort your way.
Cloresa Hodge
June 3, 2021
Sorry to hear about the passing of my former neighbor, friend, and supervisor at goodyear tire. Praying for family. RIP.
Gene Harris
June 3, 2021
Sorry for your Loss, Sending condolences and a Heartfelt prayer that God's loving present will bring Comfort to the Family. The Life Society, Hazel W. Spencer, President.
Hazel W. Spencer
Work
June 2, 2021
Mary, I am so sorry for your loss. There is no grief that time doesn't lessen or soften. You never get over it, it just gets easier to bear.
Diann Bethel-Tolley
Other
June 2, 2021
