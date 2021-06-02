I was sad to hear of Marvin's death but know he is in a better place now. I worked with him at Home Depot and was impressed by his friendly, calm nature. I loved his story about proposing to his wife on the first day he met her! Marvin was so proud of his wife and children. Honor Marvin by enjoying life and doing the best you can. Focus on the positive memories.

Carol Stoltze Work June 4, 2021