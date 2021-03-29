3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Apr
2
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Akridge Family Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
Donald & Sandra Galloway
Friend
April 1, 2021
To our Family: with deep regret, because of the pandemic we will not be able to share Mary's homegoing with you. Though absent from us physically she will always be with us spiritually. May God bless and comfort you and we pray to see you soon,
Ellen (Lady King) Givens
Family
April 1, 2021
We really going to miss you,Sister. I remember how you used to make me my "own personal"Mac and cheese .You used to say" Melly go in the kitchen and get the special gift I made for you " I'm really going to miss you. Love you til We meet again ❤
Melener Akridge
Family
March 31, 2021
My condolences and prayers to the family. May God comfort, heal and strengthen you.
AnGeLa Hopkins
March 30, 2021
My thoughts and prayers of comfort go out to her family and friends.
Tammy Moore
March 30, 2021
Thoughts & prayers are extended to the family. "Sister" as we all called her was a matriarch in the Sunset Drive Community, I have always known her all of my life. Always kind with a friendly smile.Gone but not forgotten
LaDell Gilbert
March 30, 2021
Miss Mary was a very kind and loving person, always made us feel welcome as we attend the Arkridge family reunions. She will be really missed by all who knew her.
Gracie Tidline
Friend
March 29, 2021
Condolences. & Prayers for the Akridge family.
Roberta. Taylor. Carter
March 29, 2021
We will surely miss you aunt sister, Love You Darius & Jennifer
Jennifer Saunders
Family
March 29, 2021
The sadness I feel of my Aunt, Sister, as we always called her. She was always there on the porch as I passed by. I would stop and visit when I came into town. Those visits I will miss. May God continue to Bless the Akridge family! Always in Love and Prayers, Val
Valarie Akridge-Dickson
Family
March 29, 2021
Sorry for your Loss, Sending condolences and a Heartfelt prayer that God's loving presence will bring Comfort to the Family. The Life Society, Hazel W. Spencer, President.
Hazel W. Spencer
March 29, 2021
My condolences and deepest sympathy goes out to the family! May God comfort you during your time of sorrow! Prayers for you all!
Vanessa Manns
March 29, 2021
I will miss my Aunt Mary. She was a beautiful person. Linda
Linda Manns
Family
March 29, 2021
Sending love & prayers to our family. We will miss Aunt Mary and will cherish our special moments with her when we visited for the summer. God bless you family.
Love Casha, Neka, & Tonio
Family
March 28, 2021
Prayer of comfort for all with love.
Estes family
March 28, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Donna Robertson
Friend
March 27, 2021
So Sadden About The Loss of (Sister) Akridge. Sabrina,Grands,Great Grands, Siblings and Remaining of Family.. Have My Condolences and Love. (Sunset Drive Community.. Richetta A. Hairston)
Richetta A. Hairston
Neighbor
March 27, 2021
Prayer of comfort for all with love.
Renee Gilbert
Friend
March 27, 2021
Mary you were a mother best friend and more I will alway love you and be grateful you werein my life