Mary Alma Jackson Wright
Mary Alma Jackson Wright, 72, of Stuart, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. She was born on January 8, 1948, in Meadows of Dan, Virginia, to the late Kerna and Wilma Jackson.
She enjoyed working in her garden, crocheting and knitting and she loved the mountains.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Wright was preceded in death by her infant brother, Floyd H. Jackson.
Mrs. Wright is survived by her husband, Delbert Wright.
The funeral will be held Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel with Nathan Montgomery and Mike Varner officiating. Burial will follow at Buffalo Ridge Church of God of Prophecy, Elamsville, Virginia. Visitation was held Monday, November 2, 2020, from 7 until 9 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel.
