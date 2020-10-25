Mary B. Showalter
December 25, 1929 - October 20, 2020
Mary B. Showalter, 90, of Chatham, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, in Sovah Health – Danville.
She was born in Memphis, Tennessee on December 25, 1929, the daughter of the late John Snead Brady and the late Frances Wilson Brady. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Showalter; an infant son, Brad Andrew Showalter; and a sister, Carol Caldwell.
Even though she had humble beginnings by being born at the end of The Great Depresion, Mary went on to live an interesting life. She documented this in her published autobiography "My Tumbleweed Life".
Mary is survived by a son, Bruce Showalter (Barbara) of Merced, Calif.; a daughter, Susan Holmes (James) of Chatham; grandchildren, Brittany Ingram (Derrick), Trevor Showalter, Joshua Stone (Jordan), Laura Showalter and John David Stone; a great-grandson, Caiden Stone.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 25, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Terry St. John, Dr. Joey McNeil and the Rev. Tony Beach officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Burial Park.
Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed.
. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Showalter family.
