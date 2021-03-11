Mary Shirlene Gwyn
August 20, 1945 - February 19, 2021
Mary Shirlene Gwyn, 75, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021. She was born on August 20, 1945, in Martinsville to the late William Henry Sr. and Christine Hairston Gwyn. She enjoyed going to church and watching TV and eating out.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Gwendolyn Gwyn Witcher; and brother, William Henry Gwyn Jr.
She is survived by a sister, Christine Gwyn Gillispie, of Apopka, Fla.; niece, Andrea Schmanne Gwyn of Martinsville; and nephew, William Ashley Gwyn of Riverside, Calif.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Wright Funeral Service Chapel at 2 p.m.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 11, 2021.