Mary T. King
March 30, 2022
Mary T. King, age 74, of Moneta, Virginia, passed on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Mary Kay was born in 1947 to the late Jacob Taylor and Kathleen Eagles Taylor, both of eastern North Carolina. Mary Kay graduated from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and worked for the FDIC in Raleigh, North Carolina.
She married Francis R. King Jr. of Moneta, Virginia, and raised Mary Elizabeth (Beth) King, Rocky Mount, Virginia, and Katherine Ann King, Moneta, Virginia, in Marietta, Georgia. In addition to her husband and children, she's survived by her two grandchildren, Brianna Nicole Eklund and Brayden Francis Eklund.
Mary Kay was an avid tennis player and enjoyed reading and traveling. She treasured the beach and mountains and annually vacationed at Emerald Isle, North Carolina. Mary Kay was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and friend and is dearly missed. Many thanks and praise to Carilion Hospice in Rocky Mount, Virginia, especially Helen Wilcox, Juliane Cook, Jewel LaClair, and Julie Mooney. In addition, special thanks to Beverly Rutter and Doris Davis.
A graveside service will be held at Franklin Memorial Park, Rocky Mount, Virginia on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 2 p.m. A visitation will be held at 10325 Henry Road, Henry, Virginia, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, for friends and family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or Halesford Baptist Church, Wirtz, Virginia.
Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Apr. 1, 2022.