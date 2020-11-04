Mary Martin HodgeApril 27, 1940 - November 2, 2020Mary Martin Hodge, 80, of Stoney Mountain Road, Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the home of her daughter Cynthia Preston. She was born on April 27, 1940 in Henry County, Virginia, the daughter of the late Richard Isaiah Martin and the late Lucy Dillard Martin.In addition to her parents Mrs. Hodge was preceded in death by one son, Michael Hodge; five brothers, David Martin, Leroy Martin, Leon Martin, Terry Martin, and Danny Martin; and two sisters, Nora Martin and Eliza Martin.She retired from W.M. Bassett after many years of service. She was a member of Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Axton, Va.Those left behind to cherish her memory are her husband Johnny Ben Hodge of Piney Forest Nursing Home; one son, Gary D. Hodge (Carla) of Martinsville, Va.; three daughters, Cynthia H. Preston (Greg) of Martinsville, Va., Cloresa Hodge of Martinsville, Va., and Karen H. Green (Dennis) of Axton, Va.; three brothers, George Edward Martin (Barbara) of Martinsville, Va., and Howard Martin of Collinsville, Va., Leroy Petty (Margaret) of Vancouver, Wash.; three sisters, Lois Adams (George) of Axton, Va., Barbara Hairston (Frank) of Richmond, Va., and Wanda Roberts of Martinsville, Va.; and eight grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A graveside service for Mrs. Hodge will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Carver Memorial Gardens in Martinsville, Va. with the Reverend Matthew Brown Officiating. A public viewing will held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hairston Funeral Home. In accordance with CDC guidelines a face covering and social distancing will be required. The family will be receiving friends at the home of Cynthia H. Preston, 946 Chestnut Knob Road, Martinsville, Va.Hairston Funeral Home, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Hodge family.To view live streaming of Mrs. Hodge's service, go to Hairston Funeral Home's Facebook page, then click on service.Arrangements entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home, Martinsville, Va.