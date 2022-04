Martin



Mary Tyroshia



The Family of Mary Tyroshia Martin wishes to express our sincere gratitude to everyone for the food, telephone calls, text, flowers, cards, your love, your prayers, and all expressions of concern during our time of bereavement.



A special thanks to all members of the Greater New Bethel Apostolic Church, the True Vine Pentecostal Churches of Jesus, Inc, and Kerry Smith and Hairston Funeral Home for all of your kindness and support.



Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Apr. 17, 2022.