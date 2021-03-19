The Staff and Residents of Rocky Mount Health and Rehab extend our sincere sympathy to the family and friends of Mrs. New. Your pain and suffering is gone and your Mansion has been prepared for your Eternal Home. You have met your, Heavenly Father, that you faithfully served. Signed: Margaret L. Parker, President Resident Council, Rocky Mount Health and Rehab., 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount, Virginia, Phone: 1(540)4839261.

Rocky Mount Health and Rehab March 24, 2021