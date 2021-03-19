Mary Farling New
October 1, 1937 - March 17, 2021
Mary Farling New, 83, of Union Hall, Va., fought mesothelioma lung cancer for over 2 and half years. She lost her battle Wednesday, March 17, 2021, and went peacefully to meet God surrounded by her husband and daughter.
She was born on October 1, 1937, in Ridgeway, Va., to the late Wilbur Earl Farling and Edna Barns Farling. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Howard Newcomb; grandson, Joe Newcomb; and brother, William Farling.
Mary was a member of Glade Hill Baptist Church. She loved flowers and working in her yard. The only thing she loved more was her grandchildren. She loved God and was faithful until her death.
She is survived by her husband of 52 and half years, Billy Edward New; daughter, Kathy Vint (Craig); grandchildren, Michele Burke (Sam), Amy Newcomb, and Erik Vint (Leah); great-grandchildren, Lila, Charlie, and Stella Burke, and Lena Vint; and siblings, Alice Farling, Wilbur Farling, and Frances Lampron.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Roselawn Burial Park Mausoleum with Dr. Wayburn Mosley officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Glade Hill Baptist Church, 6608 Colonial Tpke., Glade Hill, VA 24092.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va., is serving the New family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 19, 2021.