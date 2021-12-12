Mary Lovell PrillamanMay 23, 1947 - December 10, 2021Mary Lovell Prillaman went home to Jesus on Friday, December 10, 2021, at age 74. Mary was born to Thomas Green and Nervie Lackey Lovell on May 23, 1947, in Henry, Virginia. She has been a well-loved and life-long resident of the Henry community her entire life.Mary met her husband, Sammy Prillaman at the Old Henry School. He traded a bag of marbles for her (still on display in their living room) and have been together ever since. They married on December 23, 1963 and went on to have one son, Darin. In addition to being a dedicated wife and loving mother, Mary also enjoyed working for many years in interior decorating and was consistently one of the best salespersons in America in Home Interiors, HODA, Interiors of America and Home and Garden. She also enjoyed staying active in her local church. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her. Mary also dearly loved her extended family, other sons Brian and Ron, nieces and nephews, and the multitude of close friends who stuck by her during her illness.Mary joins her parents, Thomas and Nervie; brother, James Harry, and her sister, Ann, in Heaven. She is survived by her husband, Sammy; her son, Darin (and Dawn); and her granddaughters, Samantha (and Nick) and Serena, all of Henry.There will be a graveside funeral service held at Henry Memorial Park, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 with Pastor J. Michael Magnani officiating. Her family will receive friends beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to either Prillaman Baptist Church or to the Henry Community Center. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.