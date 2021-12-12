Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Lovell Prillaman
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street
Rocky Mount, VA
Mary Lovell Prillaman

May 23, 1947 - December 10, 2021

Mary Lovell Prillaman went home to Jesus on Friday, December 10, 2021, at age 74. Mary was born to Thomas Green and Nervie Lackey Lovell on May 23, 1947, in Henry, Virginia. She has been a well-loved and life-long resident of the Henry community her entire life.

Mary met her husband, Sammy Prillaman at the Old Henry School. He traded a bag of marbles for her (still on display in their living room) and have been together ever since. They married on December 23, 1963 and went on to have one son, Darin. In addition to being a dedicated wife and loving mother, Mary also enjoyed working for many years in interior decorating and was consistently one of the best salespersons in America in Home Interiors, HODA, Interiors of America and Home and Garden. She also enjoyed staying active in her local church. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her. Mary also dearly loved her extended family, other sons Brian and Ron, nieces and nephews, and the multitude of close friends who stuck by her during her illness.

Mary joins her parents, Thomas and Nervie; brother, James Harry, and her sister, Ann, in Heaven. She is survived by her husband, Sammy; her son, Darin (and Dawn); and her granddaughters, Samantha (and Nick) and Serena, all of Henry.

There will be a graveside funeral service held at Henry Memorial Park, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 with Pastor J. Michael Magnani officiating. Her family will receive friends beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to either Prillaman Baptist Church or to the Henry Community Center. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Henry Memorial Park
VA
Dec
14
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Henry Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
So sorry to hear of your loss. Keeping your family in our thoughts and prayers.
Jeannie Prillaman
December 14, 2021
I am so sorry and will keep you all in my prayers. I loved Mary dearly and will miss her so much. She was the most kindest, loving, giving person I knew. I will miss seeing her and cutting her hair. She talked about her love for her family so many times to me. She had a heart of gold and is now with Jesus. She always showed the love of Jesus and wanted all her family and friends to know the Lord. I love you all.
Sherry Armijo
Friend
December 14, 2021
So very sorry to hear this. Mary was one of the sweetest people I have known. Sending prayers to her family. My deepest sympathy
Debbie Wright
Friend
December 13, 2021
So sorry to hear about Mary! Sympathy and prayers to her family!
Janet Patterson
Friend
December 12, 2021
Prayers of strength and peace for the family.
Bobby and Ethylene Tatum
December 12, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Remember Mary was a kind loving friend. Met her when she sold Home Interior. Haven´t seen her in a long time. May God Bless You All. Loved Her. Shirley Price
Shirley Price
Friend
December 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results