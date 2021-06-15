Menu
Mary Alice Crotts Seafert
1944 - 2021
Mary Alice Crotts Seafert

September 3, 1944 - June 14, 2021

Mary Alice Crotts Seafert, 76, of Bassett, Virginia passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021, at her home. She was born on September 3, 1944, in Cana, Virginia to the late Virgil and Ruth Cagle Crotts. She enjoyed sewing, woodworking and loved to make doll clothes and doll houses for her girls.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Seafert; son, Jeffery Wallace; sisters, Rhoda Crotts, Wilma Hawks and Ruby Haynes; and brothers, Clifton Crotts, Clayton Crotts, Cecil Crotts and Issac Crotts.

Ms. Seafert is survived by her daughter, Tracy Setliff (David); son, Scot Wallace; sister, Violet Pelfrey; and grandson, Jeffrey Wallace.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local food bank.

All services will be private.

Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net

Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Jun. 15 to Jun. 18, 2021.
