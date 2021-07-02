Menu
Mary Elizabeth Treadway
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road
Martinsville, VA
Mary Elizabeth Treadway

October 21, 1930 - June 30, 2021

Mary Elizabeth Treadway, of Ridgeway, Va. passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 surrounded by her loved ones and having lived a full life of 90 years. She was born on October 21, 1930 in Long Branch, W.Va., a daughter of the late Fird and Goldie Sowder.

Mary was also preceded in death by three brothers, Orphall James Sowder, Clyde Aaron Sowder, and Bernard Allen Sowder; two sisters, Aileen Marie (Sowder) Smith and Shirley Nan (Sowder) Spence; two sons, and her husband of 51 years, Billy Bernard Treadway. She is survived by her children, Ida Marie Shah (Raj), Charles Lee Treadway, Mary Ellen Westmoreland (Sam), and Georgia Mae Blankenship (Paul) as well as nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. As the eldest of ten, Mary is also survived by two brothers, Marshall Sowder and Harry Sowder, and two sisters, Vada Bauer and Mildred Brown in addition to many nieces and nephews.

Faith, family, and friends were the three values Mary lived by and held near to her heart. This was so clearly evident in the unconditional love and kindness she showed to everyone around her and in her role as a member of Preston Wesleyan Church for 30 years. Lovingly known as the "Cupcake Lady" by the children in the congregation, Mary spent much of her time in the nursery, the kitchen, and providing comfort to those in need.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Preston Wesleyan Church with Pastor Marty Furrow and Greg Reynolds officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Burial Park with a reception following the graveside at the church at 1540 Preston Rd, Martinsville, VA 24112. Mary's family will receive family and friends for visitation on Friday, July 2, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel.

Memorials donations may be made to Preston Wesleyan Church, 1540 Preston Rd, Martinsville, VA 24112.

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Treadway family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jul. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road P.O. Box 5501, Martinsville, VA
Jul
3
Memorial Gathering
Preston Wesleyan Church
1540 Preston Rd, Martinsville, VA
Jul
3
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Preston Wesleyan Church
VA
Jul
3
Graveside service
Roselawn Burial Park
VA
Sorry, for the late condolence. I just found out she had died today. She and my dad were first cousins. I am so sorry for the loss.
Robert Sowder
Family
July 14, 2021
