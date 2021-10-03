Menu
Mary Pauline Wagoner
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA
Mary Pauline Wagoner

Mary Pauline Wagoner, 83, of Bassett, died on Friday, October 1, 2021, at her home. She was born in Franklin County, Virginia on January 12, 1938 to the late Junious Wade and Mattie Hodges Wade. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Ronnie Lee Wagoner; brothers, Claude Wade, Everette Wade, Benny Wade, Roy Wade, Lonza Wade; and sisters, Betty Brogan, Virginia Truman, Lorene Compton and Della Stump.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Albert J. Wagoner; sons, Ronnie Wagoner (Bonnie), Carry Wagoner (Peggy), David Wagoner; daughters, Sandra Wagoner, Carolyn Wagoner, Donna Jean Sessor; grandchildren, Michael C. Wagoner, Tina Clark, Nicole "Nikki" Kendrick, Jessica Hodges; great grandchildren, Macy, Landon, Izabella, Jack, Aaron and Julia; brother, Curtis Wade.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, from 1 until 2 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel with the funeral to follow at 2 p.m. with Bishop Dwayne Pruitt officiating. Burial will follow in the Cannaday's Family Cemetery.

Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is recommended and social distancing is to be observed when visiting at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Wagoner family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Oct
5
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences
H.D
December 5, 2021
Sorry for your loss
Marylin Clark
Friend
October 5, 2021
To Carry and family praying God bless you with sweet peace and comfort
Dedee Cook
Coworker
October 4, 2021
God bless each of you and give you strength and comfort during this difficult time.I love you my beautiful sister we will meet again in our heavenly home!
Curtis Waid
Sister
October 3, 2021
Prayers to everyone.Aunt Pauline will be missed❤
Lisa Waid
Family
October 3, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. My Prayers to the Family and Friends.
Joann Pendleton
October 3, 2021
