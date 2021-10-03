Mary Pauline Wagoner
Mary Pauline Wagoner, 83, of Bassett, died on Friday, October 1, 2021, at her home. She was born in Franklin County, Virginia on January 12, 1938 to the late Junious Wade and Mattie Hodges Wade. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Ronnie Lee Wagoner; brothers, Claude Wade, Everette Wade, Benny Wade, Roy Wade, Lonza Wade; and sisters, Betty Brogan, Virginia Truman, Lorene Compton and Della Stump.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Albert J. Wagoner; sons, Ronnie Wagoner (Bonnie), Carry Wagoner (Peggy), David Wagoner; daughters, Sandra Wagoner, Carolyn Wagoner, Donna Jean Sessor; grandchildren, Michael C. Wagoner, Tina Clark, Nicole "Nikki" Kendrick, Jessica Hodges; great grandchildren, Macy, Landon, Izabella, Jack, Aaron and Julia; brother, Curtis Wade.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, from 1 until 2 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel with the funeral to follow at 2 p.m. with Bishop Dwayne Pruitt officiating. Burial will follow in the Cannaday's Family Cemetery.
Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is recommended and social distancing is to be observed when visiting at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com
. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Wagoner family.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2021.