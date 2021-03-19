Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Virginia Whalen
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA
Mary Virginia Whalen

Mary Virginia Whalen, 65, of Bassett, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at her residence. She was born on July 16, 1955 in Danville, Virginia to the late Bernard Fuqua and the late Mary Mullins.

Mary was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her husband, Billy Whalen Sr,; sons and daughters-in-law, Billy Jr. and Crystal Whalen, JC and Sarah Whalen; grandchildren, Hannah, Nick, Noah and Addison; sisters, Frances Brooks, Geneva Lackey, Sherry Wyatt; brother, Doyle McDaniel; step-mother, Melva Fuqua.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 1 until 2 p.m. in the Collinsville Church of the Brethren where the funeral will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Roy McVey officiating. Burial will follow in the Ross Harbour United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Whalen family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Collinsville Church of the Brethren
VA
Mar
20
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Collinsville Church of the Brethren
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
just seen where Mary passed away, I'm so sorry for the family and their loss, I remember her when she used to babysit me and my brother in the trailer park, I just seen here last year at the office I worked at. Prayers are with the family during this difficult time and she can now fly with the angels and look over the family, God bless each and everyone through this time.
kim dickerson
Friend
March 22, 2021
May care and love of those around you provide comfort and peace to get you through the days ahead.

My thoughts and prayers are with you in your time of grief.
Melissa Lucado
March 20, 2021
Taylor Worley and Matt Hodges
March 19, 2021
Mary was a very special friend and co-worker. I worked with Mary at Kings Grant. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Sandra Altic
Friend
March 19, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with all of the family!
Janice Lott
Friend
March 19, 2021
Met Mary and Billy when I I worked at the Eagles club and served them food.then helped with getting orders for her avon. Always made you feel welcome in her home.will miss the visits.
Sandra Howell
Friend
March 19, 2021
Mary was a very good friend, of mine we had some good times together. RIP My Eagle Sister will miss you.
Delores Johnson
March 19, 2021
Mary, my eldest sister was my other mother. I love her dearly. She always smiled at me. She loved music, karaoke and dancing. Mary was happy and found satisfaction spending time with Billy, her loving Boys and their families. I will miss Mary and her comforting smile. Thank the Lord she was in my life. Love forever, Fran!
FRANCES BROOKS
Sister
March 19, 2021
So sorry to hear about Mary. Worked with her at King´s Grant for many years. She was such a hard worker and so good with the residents. My thoughts and prayers for her family.
Betty Moorman
March 19, 2021
I am so sorry you had to go. I miss you so much. We have been through a lot together. We grew up together I just wish you were still here. You will always be in my heart I love you. My prayers are with your family. I love you RIP my friend
Bonnie Donaldson
March 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results