Mary Virginia Whalen
Mary Virginia Whalen, 65, of Bassett, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at her residence. She was born on July 16, 1955 in Danville, Virginia to the late Bernard Fuqua and the late Mary Mullins.
Mary was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, Billy Whalen Sr,; sons and daughters-in-law, Billy Jr. and Crystal Whalen, JC and Sarah Whalen; grandchildren, Hannah, Nick, Noah and Addison; sisters, Frances Brooks, Geneva Lackey, Sherry Wyatt; brother, Doyle McDaniel; step-mother, Melva Fuqua.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 1 until 2 p.m. in the Collinsville Church of the Brethren where the funeral will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Roy McVey officiating. Burial will follow in the Ross Harbour United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com
. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Whalen family.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 19, 2021.