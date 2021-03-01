Mary Ellen Ashley Wright
March 16, 1942 - February 26, 2021
Mary Ellen Ashley Wright, 78, of Patrick Springs, passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021 at her home. She was born on March 16, 1942 to the late Presley Ashley and the late Christine Mize Ashley. She was also preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Hubert Ashley and Shirley Ashley.
Mary attended the People's Church of the Living God in Bassett. Mary was an angel on Earth, selflessly giving to others and was proud of her children and grandchildren. For years, she worked as an interior decorator, making friends everywhere she went. She retired from CPFilms, where she loved her work family.
Mary is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, James Titus Wright; children, Melissa Gray (David) of Bassett, Michael Wright (Jessica) of Claudville, and April Wright of Bassett; grandchildren, Chase Watson, Chloie, Savanna, Bella and Cole Wright; siblings, Norman Ashley (Lola) of Martinsville, Hattie Campbell (Bob) of Martinsville, Paul Ashley (the late Ruby) of North Lawrence, Ohio, Curtis Ashley (Rita) of Bassett, Herman Ashley (Davanna) of Axton, Layne Lusk (Ronnie) of Penhook and Wayne Ashley (Ada) of Stuart; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Chapel with Pastor Curtis Ashley, Pastor Eddie Boyd and Bishop Dwayne Pruitt officiating. Burial will follow in the Roselawn Burial Park.
Due to the governor's requirements for COVID-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com
. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Wright family.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 1, 2021.