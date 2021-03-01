Menu
Mary Ellen Ashley Wright
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA
Mary Ellen Ashley Wright

March 16, 1942 - February 26, 2021

Mary Ellen Ashley Wright, 78, of Patrick Springs, passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021 at her home. She was born on March 16, 1942 to the late Presley Ashley and the late Christine Mize Ashley. She was also preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Hubert Ashley and Shirley Ashley.

Mary attended the People's Church of the Living God in Bassett. Mary was an angel on Earth, selflessly giving to others and was proud of her children and grandchildren. For years, she worked as an interior decorator, making friends everywhere she went. She retired from CPFilms, where she loved her work family.

Mary is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, James Titus Wright; children, Melissa Gray (David) of Bassett, Michael Wright (Jessica) of Claudville, and April Wright of Bassett; grandchildren, Chase Watson, Chloie, Savanna, Bella and Cole Wright; siblings, Norman Ashley (Lola) of Martinsville, Hattie Campbell (Bob) of Martinsville, Paul Ashley (the late Ruby) of North Lawrence, Ohio, Curtis Ashley (Rita) of Bassett, Herman Ashley (Davanna) of Axton, Layne Lusk (Ronnie) of Penhook and Wayne Ashley (Ada) of Stuart; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Chapel with Pastor Curtis Ashley, Pastor Eddie Boyd and Bishop Dwayne Pruitt officiating. Burial will follow in the Roselawn Burial Park.

Due to the governor's requirements for COVID-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Wright family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Mar
3
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
12 Entries
We thank everybody for your kindness and thoughts and showing your respects, I love you nanny I see you soon
Chase Watson
Grandchild
March 4, 2021
RIP
Louise R Smith
Friend
March 3, 2021
As long as live I will miss Mary Wright. She have done so much for me and my family
My heart is broken, I know she's smiling in heaven. RIP my dear friend.
Louise R Smith
Friend
March 3, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with the entire family.
Ruby L Amos
March 2, 2021
Mrs Mary was a great lady. I met her at Mrs Louise Smith's house. We had lunch several times together at Hugo's Restaurant. I never heard her speak bad about anyone. She always had a beautiful smile on her face. She will be missed. RIP.
Ruby Amos
March 2, 2021
So sorry for ya'lls loss she was a great lady
Robin whorley
March 1, 2021
James I am so sorry for your loss Mary was a sweet lady
Lewis Underwood
Friend
March 1, 2021
Had so many good times with Mary Ellen. We were cousins and grew up together. My condolences to her family. Love, Nellie Chastain in Lebanon, Mo.
Nellie Chastain
Family
March 1, 2021
O Melissa & David an family I’m so very sorry to have learned of the passing of Mary. My heart really is breaking. I enjoyed working wit her also at CPFILMS.
Praying for you now, an in the many days ahead bless your heart ❤
Lisa Scott & family
Lisa Scott
Friend
March 1, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with Mary's Family. We both had worked at CPFILMS. It was always a pleasure to see her after she retired.
Patsy Snyder
Coworker
February 28, 2021
So sorry for the families loss. She was an wonderful lady. Thoughts and prayers, for all the family, during this difficult time.
Jeff and Cheryl Gammons
Friend
February 28, 2021
My condolences and prayers to the family. My most prominent memories of my Aunt Mary Ellen was of her and Melissa visiting me at my work and how Melissa and her mom were always together. What a great relationship . Sending my love to the family.
Susan Wright Beckwith
Family
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results