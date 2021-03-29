I only had the privilege of seeing you a couple of times in your short life. You were a handsome young man. Here is what I know; your wonderful mom was very proud of you and she loved you very much. She wanted love, happiness and good health for you always. Now you are in Heaven. God has His reasons for calling you home so soon. We all wish you had more time on earth for our own selfishness. But if we are honest with our selves, we can recognize the fact that Heaven is the most awedomest place there is. Nothing bad is there, so any problems you had, any pain you suffered, or any heartache you endured on earth-any and all of these shall be no more for you. Hearts are breaking and you will be missed, but now you and the other angels get to praise the Lord forever! Through tears I shout Hallelujah! Hallelujah, Matthew, Hallelujah for you!

Becky Collins Friend March 31, 2021