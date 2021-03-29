To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
With deepest sympathy,Mike & Judy Hylton
Mike& Judy Hylton
May 29, 2021
With deepest sympathy Frankie,Mike & Judy Hylton,Rocky Mount, Va.
Mike & Judg Hylton
May 29, 2021
Christina Surratt
April 4, 2021
Christina Surratt
April 4, 2021
I was very blessed to have had Matt as a friend especially for all of the laughs during our high school years. He gave me a lot of advice over the years that I will try to live up to. I wish I had gotten to speak with him more recently.
My thoughts and prayers are with all of Matt’s loved ones during this time. Let us not dwell in sorrow, but look ahead to the good things he wouldn’t want us to miss out on.
Sharon Cobbler
April 3, 2021
we are so sorry for your loss. Matthew was a sweet and kind person. He is with God now and will be missed. The family of Lois Nance. (Sue Stone, Curtis Hodges, Carol Sandford and Trish Hankins).
sue stone
April 1, 2021
My best friend and I went and saw Iron Maiden in concert for the first time in 2017. It's one of my most cherished memories with Matt.
Joseph Menowsky
April 1, 2021
I only had the privilege of seeing you a couple of times in your short life. You were a handsome young man. Here is what I know; your wonderful mom was very proud of you and she loved you very much. She wanted love, happiness and good health for you always. Now you are in Heaven. God has His reasons for calling you home so soon. We all wish you had more time on earth for our own selfishness. But if we are honest with our selves, we can recognize the fact that Heaven is the most awedomest place there is. Nothing bad is there, so any problems you had, any pain you suffered, or any heartache you endured on earth-any and all of these shall be no more for you. Hearts are breaking and you will be missed, but now you and the other angels get to praise the Lord forever! Through tears I shout Hallelujah! Hallelujah, Matthew, Hallelujah for you!
Becky Collins
March 31, 2021
So sorry for your loss.
Bonnie Thompson and family
March 30, 2021
Matt was a friend of mine we worked together and we became great friends and i am extremely saddened to hear he is no longer with us. My son is going to be so upset he loved Matt and absolutely loved his truck. Matthew you will be missed and your family will be in my prayers to help them along as they grieve a devastating loss of such a young and amazing person that we all loved soooo much.
Brittany Vegas
March 30, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
March 30, 2021
Such a friendly respectful all-around nice guy who will truly be missed
Jennifer Damron
March 30, 2021
The family is sad for the passing but knowing Matt has peace and gained Angel wings
Sandra Byrd
March 30, 2021
Keeping all of you in my thoughts and prayers during this time of sorrow.
Bonnie Wagoner
March 30, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Emma Mosely
March 29, 2021
Frankie, we are so sorry about your brother. You and your family are in our prayers.
J.D. and Jane draper
March 29, 2021
Smith Memorial United Church members send our deepest sympathy to Matthews´s family. We are so sorry for your great loss.
Katie Connelly
March 29, 2021
I want to Thank You for taking such good care of my daughter. She loved you more than life itself, you were there to take her chocolate and Tylenol when she didn't feel good. the first to travel to get her in the snow when she was scared, you would come through my door no matter the hour when she needed a friend. deep down I hope you know that I really did love you .Keep on Rocking in the free world.
VICKIE SURRATT
March 28, 2021
Still so shocking. Praying for the family and my best friend Chrissy as they are going though this troubling time. My thoughts and prayers.
Jay Brianne Lusk
March 28, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Tim, Teresa & Tyler Lumpkin
Teresa Lumpkin
March 28, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mark, Christie & Sally Ann @ Stegall insurance Agency