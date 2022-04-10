Maurice Dunkle Ruddle
November 26, 1930 - April 6, 2022
Maurice Dunkle Ruddle, 91, of Bassett, Va., passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Stanleytown Health and Rehab Center. He was born November 26, 1930 in Pendleton, W.Va. to the late Newton Decatur Ruddle and Mary Howard Dunkle Ruddle. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Louise Wright Ruddle; sisters, Helen McGhee, Eloise Richard, and Carolyn Ruddle; and brothers, Newton and Stanley Ruddle.
Mr. Ruddle was a member of Stanleytown United Methodist Church. He retired as the Resource Manager at Philpott Lake. He served in the United States Army Corp of Engineers for 37 years and served honorably in the Korean War.
He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Leigh Ernest (David); step-grandchildren, Nicole Ernest and Drew Ernest (Emily); step-great-grandchildren, Olivia and Charlotte Ernest; and sisters, Mary Lee Ruddle, JoAnn Rinaldi, and Nancy Walker (Dan).
A visitation will be held from 12:30 to 1 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. with the Rev. David Westmoreland officiating. Inurnment will follow at Roselawn Abbey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Stanleytown United Methodist Church, 24 Maplewood Ave., Stanleytown, VA 24168.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Ruddle family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Apr. 10, 2022.