Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Maurice Dunkle Ruddle
1930 - 2022
BORN
1930
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road
Martinsville, VA
Maurice Dunkle Ruddle

November 26, 1930 - April 6, 2022

Maurice Dunkle Ruddle, 91, of Bassett, Va., passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Stanleytown Health and Rehab Center. He was born November 26, 1930 in Pendleton, W.Va. to the late Newton Decatur Ruddle and Mary Howard Dunkle Ruddle. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Louise Wright Ruddle; sisters, Helen McGhee, Eloise Richard, and Carolyn Ruddle; and brothers, Newton and Stanley Ruddle.

Mr. Ruddle was a member of Stanleytown United Methodist Church. He retired as the Resource Manager at Philpott Lake. He served in the United States Army Corp of Engineers for 37 years and served honorably in the Korean War.

He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Leigh Ernest (David); step-grandchildren, Nicole Ernest and Drew Ernest (Emily); step-great-grandchildren, Olivia and Charlotte Ernest; and sisters, Mary Lee Ruddle, JoAnn Rinaldi, and Nancy Walker (Dan).

A visitation will be held from 12:30 to 1 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. with the Rev. David Westmoreland officiating. Inurnment will follow at Roselawn Abbey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Stanleytown United Methodist Church, 24 Maplewood Ave., Stanleytown, VA 24168.

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Ruddle family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.