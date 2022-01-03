Extending heartfelt love, prayers and sympathy to each and everyone of Essie Mae's family. I will always remember her being called Essie Mae as I grew up - she was a cousin to my late father, Charlie D. Hall of Bassett, and I can remember each and everytime we saw her she was a real sweet and kind lady. May the love and support of God, Family and Friends help each of you during this difficult time.

Judy Ingram Family January 6, 2022