3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Jan
7
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
Funeral services provided by:
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May was a dear, sweet person that loved her family to the fullest. She always had a kind heart and word for people that visited her home. She will be missed in the Oak Level community and Oak Level Baptist Church. Condolences to Stacy and all the children and family.
Mary Joanne Hurd
Friend
January 7, 2022
Extending heartfelt love, prayers and sympathy to each and everyone of Essie Mae's family. I will always remember her being called Essie Mae as I grew up - she was a cousin to my late father, Charlie D. Hall of Bassett, and I can remember each and everytime we saw her she was a real sweet and kind lady. May the love and support of God, Family and Friends help each of you during this difficult time.
Judy Ingram
Family
January 6, 2022
We were sad to receive the news of her passing. Like you, I will remember all of the good times shared with May and your family. May Seay will be missed by all who had the pleasure to know her. We send our sincere condolences to family and friends.
George & Kori Vernon
Friend
January 6, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Chasity Gravely
Friend
January 5, 2022
Thought and prayer are sent to the family. Remember all the good times and know that you will see her again and it will be a great reunion. Now she and Libby Sue can watch over you all. The Coleman's Moe Barbara Jed Kim and Logan
james Coleman
Friend
January 5, 2022
May, a beautiful name for a beautiful lady, you helped me with the name for my baby Daughter, spell it like this you said, I did . What a wonderful precious person you were, I loved knowing you. Special you were, I’ll always Love You my Special Friend.
Linda Harmon
Friend
January 5, 2022
You all are in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time for your Family.
Patsy Snyder
January 4, 2022
At this sorrowful time of loss, please know my thoughts and prayers are with all of the family. Wishing you peace, and God bless each of you.
Brenda Peters
Friend
January 3, 2022
So sorry for your loss. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
valerie laufenberg
Friend
January 3, 2022
Buck and family, I am so sorry to hear about Mae's passing. Just remember all the good times and memories you all treasure. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Darlene Earles
Family
January 3, 2022
May was such a kind beautiful person, we know she is free of pain. She will be missed but all of us and we would never wish her back in her old body, she has a new one now. Jeff ate a lot of suppers at her house and said they were good
Cecile and RL Young
Neighbor
January 3, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
David R Hurd Sr&Jr
Friend
January 3, 2022
I was sorry to hear about her passing away, she was so sweet and we will miss her. I hope everyone is doing well considering the situation cos I know it hurts. We love you all and our condolences to everyone from me and Mom.