3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Apr
1
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett.
22 Entries
Mark, Lisa, Kim, Matthew Louise and John, my heart is breaking for you, my prayers are with you all, I’m so sorry for your loss, I love you all!
Faye Boyd
Friend
March 29, 2022
In loving memory of the most sweetest girl I had the privilege of being with in her younger years!, I will love you and miss you always Melanie.. Mama Faye
Faye Boyd
Friend
March 29, 2022
To Matt and family, I am so sorry for your loss; I didn't know Melanie but reading about her she was loved and deeply cared for. She was a beautiful young lady. I grieve for you, her beautiful children and am praying for you all during this very difficult time. I do pray that God's grace will be abundant, and he will comfort you and bring you peace.
Paul Miller
March 29, 2022
Kim, you are in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time
Kelly Maynard
Friend
March 29, 2022
Melanie and I were very close in middle school. We spent many weekends together just having fun, laughing, and being silly!! She will be missed!!
Amy Weaver (Pendleton)
Friend
March 29, 2022
Aunt Kim and family, I am so very sorry for your loss. Melanie will be missed dearly. Sending you all prayers for strength and comfort...and sending my love.
Christine Rogowski
Family
March 29, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Carol Lin
Friend
March 29, 2022
Mark, Lisa, John and Louise, I'm so sorry for your loss. My heart breaks for all of you. She was beautiful. Praying for all of you. Love you all.
Betty Riffe
March 29, 2022
Betty Riffe
Friend
March 29, 2022
I'm so sorry for your loss. Love and prayers sent.
Teresa Hodges
March 29, 2022
I am Sorry for your loss, your family is in my prayers may God Comfort you all in this time of need. God bless. With love and compassion.
Timothy Waller
March 29, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss. My prayers are with you. May God send you the comfort that you need during this time.
Kimberly Noe
March 29, 2022
May you rest in heavenly peace. I will keep you in Gisselle's memory always,until we meet again beautiful
Mary Jervis
Acquaintance
March 29, 2022
Family, you have our deepest sympathy and prayers. Just remember that the sun will shine after while. Willie Mae and Peter Harris
Willie Mae Harris
Friend
March 29, 2022
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Sending love and prayers
Carmeal (Connie) Moore
Friend
March 29, 2022
Family, you are in our Prayers and Thoughts. Praying God gives Y'all Strength and Comfort .
Vickie Craig
Friend
March 29, 2022
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for the family.
Debra Lawless
Friend
March 29, 2022
Sleep In Peace Babygirl peace
Glorianna
Friend
March 29, 2022
I love you Mel To Know You Was To Love You Sleep In Peace ☮
Glorianna King
Friend
March 29, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Fannie Amos
March 29, 2022
To the Family, My prayers and thoughts are with you during this time.
Tana Austin
Acquaintance
March 29, 2022
Our Thought's and Prayer's are with the Family..We Love You All..