Melissa Renee Pruitt Taylor
Melissa Renee Pruitt Taylor, aged 37, was called home to our Heavenly Father on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
She was born to Steven and Wendy Pruitt in Greensboro, N.C. They later moved to Collinsville, Va., where she attended Fieldale-Collinsville. She was in the colorguard of the Fieldale-Collinsville Marching Cavaliers, Winter Guard, choir, and she was involved in drama where she acted in different plays. She graduated in 2002 then attended PHCC. She was very outgoing and loved by everyone that met her. She was like a bright light that filled the darkness.
She married David Taylor in 2003 and had her very prized son Braxton in 2006. David and Braxton meant so much to her and they were her world.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, "mom mom" Ruth Jacqueline Pruitt; grandfather, "pop pop" Sanford Ally Pruitt; maternal grandmother, Sarah Lucille Tew; paternal aunt, Linda Dianne Pegram; and beloved great aunt, Patsy Joyce Yow.
She is survived by husband, David Taylor of Collinsville, Va.; son, Braxton Taylor; parents, Steven and Wendy Pruitt; and siblings, Heather Pruitt, Tiffanie Bryant (Chris), Jacqueline Tracy (Kurt), and Matthew Pruitt. She loved each of her nieces and nephews, Nori Lopez, Chloe Bryant, Ella Bryant, Skyler Lopez, Hadley Bryant, Luke Bryant, and special cousin Christopher Campbell. She was very loved by her uncles, Jerry Tew (Kara), Dan Tew, David Tew, and Brian Tew (Cheri), and by her many cousins. She is also survived by her maternal grandfather, Jerome Tew (Gaynel) of Goldsboro, N.C.
Melissa was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved the Lord, and she had a strong testimony in the church and in our Heavenly Father and His son Jesus Christ.
Missy will be missed by all that have had their life brightened by her sweet spirit.
A visitation will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at Riverside Dr, Bassett, VA 24055, Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 1 pm until 2 p.m. A memorial service will immediately following.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Apr. 8, 2022.