I am so sorry to hear of Wayne's passing. I have known him since he was a little boy. My family was close to all his family. We all went to church together at First Wesleyan Church in Eden my dad was his pastor way back when we were young. I also worked at Dupont . Wayne was the sweetest young man and so kind. I loved all his family. My prayers go out to you. I enjoyed the video so much. He is gone to soon. May God bless all of you. LIB ROBERSON



LIB Roberson Friend June 11, 2021