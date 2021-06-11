Melvin "Wayne" Bryant
January 11, 1948 - June 9, 2021
Melvin "Wayne" Bryant, 73, of Bassett, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born in Eden, North Carolina on January 11, 1948, the son of the late Lidge and Lois Bryant. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Phillip (Trudy) Bryant, Benson Bryant, Ronnie Bryant, Billy (Edith) Bryant and sister, Nancy Hopkins.
Wayne retired from Dupont with 28 years of service and later started driving a dump truck for Boxley and Thompson Trucking. He was a member of Fort Trial Baptist Church serving as a deacon and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Wayne enjoyed fishing, family activities, vacations and working in his yard and garden.
Surviving is his loving wife of 47 years, Charlotte Thompson Bryant; daughter and son–in–law, Karen and Jason Vaughan and two precious grandchildren, Emma and Evan Vaughan. Also surviving are sisters and brothers–in–law; Gloria Wilkins, Margaret (Richard) Stump and Muriel (Jim) Caldwell; sisters–in–law, Judy Bryant and Linda Bryant; brother-in-law, Howard Hopkins; several nieces, nephews and many special friends, in laws and church family.
The visitation will be on Friday, June 11, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Fort Trial Baptist Church. The funeral service will be conducted Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the Fort Trial Baptist Church with the Rev. Tony Beach and Dr. Joey McNeill officiating. Burial will follow in Henry Memorial Park with full military honors conducted by the Veterans Honor Guard of Martinsville and Henry County.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Fort Trial Baptist Church Building Fund, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, VA 24168
Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is recommended and social distancing is to be observed when visiting at the church.
. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Bryant family.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 11, 2021.