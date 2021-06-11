Menu
Melvin "Wayne" Bryant
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA
Melvin "Wayne" Bryant

January 11, 1948 - June 9, 2021

Melvin "Wayne" Bryant, 73, of Bassett, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born in Eden, North Carolina on January 11, 1948, the son of the late Lidge and Lois Bryant. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Phillip (Trudy) Bryant, Benson Bryant, Ronnie Bryant, Billy (Edith) Bryant and sister, Nancy Hopkins.

Wayne retired from Dupont with 28 years of service and later started driving a dump truck for Boxley and Thompson Trucking. He was a member of Fort Trial Baptist Church serving as a deacon and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Wayne enjoyed fishing, family activities, vacations and working in his yard and garden.

Surviving is his loving wife of 47 years, Charlotte Thompson Bryant; daughter and son–in–law, Karen and Jason Vaughan and two precious grandchildren, Emma and Evan Vaughan. Also surviving are sisters and brothers–in–law; Gloria Wilkins, Margaret (Richard) Stump and Muriel (Jim) Caldwell; sisters–in–law, Judy Bryant and Linda Bryant; brother-in-law, Howard Hopkins; several nieces, nephews and many special friends, in laws and church family.

The visitation will be on Friday, June 11, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Fort Trial Baptist Church. The funeral service will be conducted Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the Fort Trial Baptist Church with the Rev. Tony Beach and Dr. Joey McNeill officiating. Burial will follow in Henry Memorial Park with full military honors conducted by the Veterans Honor Guard of Martinsville and Henry County.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Fort Trial Baptist Church Building Fund, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, VA 24168

Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is recommended and social distancing is to be observed when visiting at the church.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Bryant family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fort Trial Baptist Church
VA
Jun
12
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Fort Trial Baptist Church
VA
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
25 Entries
Charlotte and family, we just heard about Wayne's passing today. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and all your family. May God bless you all in the days ahead.
Bill and Betty Wadkins
June 16, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Praying for you Mrs.Bryant and the entire family.
Elizabeth (Beth Carroll) East
Friend
June 14, 2021
Wayne and I have been friends since (Lakeside graded School) We became friends and I would remember his mom saying Anthony will you join us for supper after walking home from school. His mom could make the best homemade biscuits !! Wayne and I would go roller skating, movies and fishing which he and I enjoyed a lot. We were always good friends but somehow we drifted apart. In our hearts we were always friends. . At our Morehead high school 50th Class Reunion we talked of the old times and shared many good memories.
I will miss you my friend.
Anthony Allen
Friend
June 12, 2021
Hen was one great guy. Always was the same no matter what ,Had that big on smile on his face ever time i seen him..Gonna mis ya big buddy for sure ,,RIP Wayne ....!
David Adkins
Sister
June 12, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Sending our condolences and prayers. Wayne and Kathy Handy
Kathy Handy
Friend
June 12, 2021
Steve and I are so heartbroken over your loss. Wayne was one-of-a-kind! May his memories touch your thoughts every day in a positive way.
Steve and Penny Byrd
Friend
June 12, 2021
Muriel, so sorry to hear about your brother ,you and your family will be in our thoughts and prayers ❤ God bless
Bo & Tammy Truitt
June 12, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Wayne's passing. I have known him since he was a little boy. My family was close to all his family. We all went to church together at First Wesleyan Church in Eden my dad was his pastor way back when we were young. I also worked at Dupont . Wayne was the sweetest young man and so kind. I loved all his family. My prayers go out to you. I enjoyed the video so much. He is gone to soon. May God bless all of you. LIB ROBERSON
LIB Roberson
Friend
June 11, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Wayne. Wayne was a one of a kind guy and was always so friendly and funny each time that I seen him. He will be deeply missed by everyone that knew him. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Jamey Bryant
Family
June 11, 2021
Karen, We were so sorry to hear about your father's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the family at this time. Love, Karen and Clarence Hawks.
Karen Hawks
Friend
June 11, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. My Thoughts and Prayers are with all Family and Friends. May God give you all Peace and Comfort that only he can give during this difficult time and in the days to come. God Bless you all. If I can do anything for you Mrs.Bryant, I am straight across the street.
Your neighbor, JoannPendleton.
Joann Pendleton
Neighbor
June 11, 2021
Sorry for your loss
Lewis Underwood
Friend
June 11, 2021
I am so very sorry for your loss. This world would be a better place if more people were like Wayne. Prayers for
the entire family.
Mary Blanche Horsley
Friend
June 11, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Your family is in our prayers. Wayne was a good man and father and I know he was a loving grandfather. The Blevins family
Melissa Blevins
Friend
June 11, 2021
David and I are so sorry to hear about Wayne's passing. Praying for you, Charlotte, and your entire family.
Hilda Hollandsworth
Friend
June 11, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for Charlotte, Karen, Emma, Evan, and the rest of the family. Wayne will be greatly missed by all.
Dwain Horsley
June 11, 2021
I worked with Wayne at DuPont. He spoke of how proud he was of his family. Always had a smile and kind words. Wayne lived his faith. Condolences to the Bryant family for your loss
Debra Moore
Work
June 11, 2021
So sorry for your loss, may God comfort your family, Wayne will surely be missed, always loved the Bryant family !
Julia Bradford
Friend
June 10, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. My deepest Sympathies and Prayers.
Frances Farmer
June 10, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Ronnie Stone
Friend
June 10, 2021
Wayne was one of the best. My sympathy to Charlotte and the family.
Becky Guilliams
Friend
June 10, 2021
Wayne was one of the nicest men we ever knew. Always had a smile on his face, and dearly loved his family. He will be greatly missed. Thoughts and prayers to Charlotte, Karen,and all the family. Go rest high on that mountain, Love, Raymond and Peggy
Raymond Peggy Joyce
Friend
June 10, 2021
Micah/Donna McSwain
Friend
June 10, 2021
We miss you, Wayne! I have only been around you a few times while with my boyfriend. But having family dinners at your house has been so fun! Last time I seen you was a few months ago for a get together at Ralph and Betty’s.
My condolences to Charlotte. ❤ As well as Karen, Jason, Emma & Evan.
Family
June 10, 2021
Sending my condolences to the Bryant family, Wayne and I worked at DuPont for 30 years together, Wayne was a very nice and friendly person, I enjoyed being around him sometimes he was comical and he spoke the truth about things. He always liked being around my husband (Big Red) who use to draw comical pictures. I know he will be missed by the family. Sorry for your Loss.... Hazel W. Spencer, Co-worker from DuPont
Hazel Spencer
Friend
June 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 25 of 25 results