Mr. Melvin NewsomeNovember 15, 2020Mr. Melvin Newsome, 87, of Bassett passed away on Sunday November 15, 2020, at his residence.Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at the Collinsville First Baptist Church with the Rev. Larry Cheek officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Burial will be private.Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home and Burial Park entrusted with arrangements.