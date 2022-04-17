Menu
Melvin Warner Parcell
1928 - 2022
BORN
1928
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road
Martinsville, VA
Melvin Warner Parcell

February 23, 1928 - April 12, 2022

Melvin Warner Parcell, 94, of Martinsville, Va. passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. He was born February 23, 1928 in Rocky Mount, Va. to the late Alfred Lee Parcell and Roxie A. Bowles Parcell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mae Guthrie Parcell; brothers, Buren, Curtis, Hassell, Paul, Jimmy, and Claude Parcell; and sister, Bernice Whitlow.

He is survived by his daughters, Linda Via (Gary) of Martinsville, Va., Lisa Teague (Dean) of Collinsville, Va., Lora Hill (James) of Wake-Forest, N.C., and Linette Watkins (Randy) of Raleigh, N.C. Also surviving are nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Mr. Parcell was a member of McCabe Memorial Baptist Church and was a member of the Tuesday Morning Stanleytown Hardee's Music Group. He served in the U.S. Army.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at McCabe Memorial Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. G.H. Vaughan officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior the service from 10 until 11 a.m. and other times at the home of Lisa Teague. Burial will follow the services at Roselawn Burial Park.

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Parcell family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Apr. 17, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mr. Mel,was a blessing to the neighborhood, I will miss him dearly he was like a father to me,always wanting to help and would do whatever he could for a person. Every now and then he would give fatherly advice and keep an eye on my home while I was away...can't have a better neighbor,he was truly a friend. May GOD bless his family in this time of sorry,you have my prayers.
Phyllis Davis
April 15, 2022
