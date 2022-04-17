Melvin Warner Parcell
February 23, 1928 - April 12, 2022
Melvin Warner Parcell, 94, of Martinsville, Va. passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. He was born February 23, 1928 in Rocky Mount, Va. to the late Alfred Lee Parcell and Roxie A. Bowles Parcell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mae Guthrie Parcell; brothers, Buren, Curtis, Hassell, Paul, Jimmy, and Claude Parcell; and sister, Bernice Whitlow.
He is survived by his daughters, Linda Via (Gary) of Martinsville, Va., Lisa Teague (Dean) of Collinsville, Va., Lora Hill (James) of Wake-Forest, N.C., and Linette Watkins (Randy) of Raleigh, N.C. Also surviving are nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Mr. Parcell was a member of McCabe Memorial Baptist Church and was a member of the Tuesday Morning Stanleytown Hardee's Music Group. He served in the U.S. Army.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at McCabe Memorial Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. G.H. Vaughan officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior the service from 10 until 11 a.m. and other times at the home of Lisa Teague. Burial will follow the services at Roselawn Burial Park.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Parcell family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Apr. 17, 2022.