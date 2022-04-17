Mr. Mel,was a blessing to the neighborhood, I will miss him dearly he was like a father to me,always wanting to help and would do whatever he could for a person. Every now and then he would give fatherly advice and keep an eye on my home while I was away...can't have a better neighbor,he was truly a friend. May GOD bless his family in this time of sorry,you have my prayers.

Phyllis Davis April 15, 2022