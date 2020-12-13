Graveside services for Michael LaShawn Grant, 41, of Martinsville, Va. who died on Wednesday December 9, 2020 at Sovah Health - Martinsville will be held on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Carver Memorial Gardens. The Rev. F. Dion Noel will officiate. A floating visitation will be held on Monday, December 14, 2020 from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hines Funeral Services Chapel. Facial coverings are required and social distancing will be observed.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Hines Funeral Services, Inc.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 13, 2020.
Sorry for your Loss, Sending condolences and a Heartfelt prayer That God's loving presence will bring Comfort to the Family. The Life Society, Hazel W. Spencer, President.
Hazel W. Spencer
December 13, 2020
Brother I can´t believe you are gone so soon. But I´m going miss you and love you dearly. I´ll always remember the good times we had together and forever you will be in my heart. I love you bro. And miss you. You are there with our Daddy so give him all the love u can until we meet again.