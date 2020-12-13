Graveside services for Michael Leonard Stockton, 58, of Martinsville, Va. who died on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Sovah Health - Martinsville will be held on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Carver Memorial Gardens. The Rev. F. Dion Noel will officiate.
A floating visitation will be held on Monday, December 14, 2020 from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hines Funeral Services Chapel. Facial coverings and social distancing will be observed.
Arrangements provided by Hines Funeral Services.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 13, 2020.
My brother we had so much fun over the years just hanging out eating good just being good friends going to miss you brother I must say you was a good daddy a good husband a family man all around nice guy love you bro till we meet again
Terry Hodge
December 13, 2020
I'm honored to have grown up with a person who always treated me with respect; who always made us laugh at well delivered jokes. God bless you, you've earned the rest family.
Paul Hairston
December 13, 2020
Sorry for your Loss, Sending condolences and a Heartfelt prayer that God's loving presence will bring Comfort to the Family. The Life Society, Hazel W. Spencer, President.
Hazel W. Spencer
December 13, 2020
Daddy I´m going miss you dearly. You left so soon but I know God had other plans for you. I love you Daddy and in my heart you will always stay. Another awesome man gone to soon
Termeka Scales
December 13, 2020
God Bless Bro. Michael. We will miss seeing him in attendance at Rock Hill Primitive Baptist Church. Praying for his family during their time of loss.