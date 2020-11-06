Mildred Elizabeth Hairston Jamison



October 29, 1930 - November 1, 2020



Mildred Elizabeth Hairston Jamison, 90, passed on Sunday, November 1, 2020. She was born on October 29, 1930 to the late Robert A. Hairston and Estelle Flippin Hairston.



She is survived a daughter, Janice Jamison; sons, Douglas and Howard Jamison.



Graveside service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, Hairston Family Cemetery, 193 Tender Lane, Cascade, VA 24069, the Rev. Andrew Adams officiating.



Norris Funeral Services, Danville.



Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 6, 2020.