Mildred Martin Massey
April 14, 1937 - March 30, 2022
Mildred Martin Massey, 84, of Bassett, died on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at her home. She was born in Henry County, on April 14, 1937, to the late Harry Martin and the late Hattie Martin. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Edward Wayne Massey and a brother, Leon Martin.
She had worked for eight years at the Bassett main office and then became a housewife taking care of her sons. Mildred would always put other peoples needs before hers. She loved being outdoors looking at flowers and watching all the different animals that would come out.
She is survived by two sons, Gary Wayne Massey and Larry Edward Massey; and two sisters, Betty Moore (Billy) and Lou Dean Dehart (Tom).
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where the funeral will follow at 12 p.m. with the Rev. Dale Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in the Martin Family cemetery.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com
. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Massey family.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Apr. 3, 2022.