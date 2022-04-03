Menu
Mildred Martin Massey
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 5 2022
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
Mildred Martin Massey

April 14, 1937 - March 30, 2022

Mildred Martin Massey, 84, of Bassett, died on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at her home. She was born in Henry County, on April 14, 1937, to the late Harry Martin and the late Hattie Martin. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Edward Wayne Massey and a brother, Leon Martin.

She had worked for eight years at the Bassett main office and then became a housewife taking care of her sons. Mildred would always put other peoples needs before hers. She loved being outdoors looking at flowers and watching all the different animals that would come out.

She is survived by two sons, Gary Wayne Massey and Larry Edward Massey; and two sisters, Betty Moore (Billy) and Lou Dean Dehart (Tom).

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where the funeral will follow at 12 p.m. with the Rev. Dale Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in the Martin Family cemetery.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Massey family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Apr. 3, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss ♥♥
Denise Shively
Denise Shively
Friend
April 1, 2022
We would like to send our deepest condolences to your family. Doris Adams Hudson, Wayne and Kathy Handy
Kathy Handy
Family
March 31, 2022
I am so sorry to hear of sweet Mrs Massey passing. She was always so nice and friendly in our neighborhood. Keeping all of you in my thoughts and prayers.
Bonnie Wagoner
Friend
March 31, 2022
