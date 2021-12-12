Mollie Wilson Compton
June 6, 1926 - December 10, 2021
Mollie Wilson Compton, 95, of Axton, Va. passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021. She was born on June 6, 1926 to the late John D. Wilson and Annie Flanagan Wilson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Clay Compton; and brothers, William R. Wilson and John A. Wilson.
Mrs. Compton is survived by her daughter, Joyce Compton Price (Richard) of Huntersville, N.C.; son, J.C. Compton (Gilda) of Axton, Va.; grandson, Richard Grant Price of Charlottesville and special granddog, Little Joe.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with the Reverend Ron Mateer and Pastor Paul Secord officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30 until 2 p.m. prior to the service and other times at her residence. Interment will be at Roselawn Burial Park.
Memorial donations may be made to the Martinsville/Henry County SPCA, 132 Joseph Martin Hwy. Martinsville, VA 24112, or to a charity of your choice
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Mrs. Compton's caregivers, Margaret Harris, Margaret Johnston, Rachel Scales, Joyce Sowers, Mary Wilson, and Mavis Rigney.
