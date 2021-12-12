Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mollie Wilson Compton
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road
Martinsville, VA
Mollie Wilson Compton

June 6, 1926 - December 10, 2021

Mollie Wilson Compton, 95, of Axton, Va. passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021. She was born on June 6, 1926 to the late John D. Wilson and Annie Flanagan Wilson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Clay Compton; and brothers, William R. Wilson and John A. Wilson.

Mrs. Compton is survived by her daughter, Joyce Compton Price (Richard) of Huntersville, N.C.; son, J.C. Compton (Gilda) of Axton, Va.; grandson, Richard Grant Price of Charlottesville and special granddog, Little Joe.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with the Reverend Ron Mateer and Pastor Paul Secord officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30 until 2 p.m. prior to the service and other times at her residence. Interment will be at Roselawn Burial Park.

Memorial donations may be made to the Martinsville/Henry County SPCA, 132 Joseph Martin Hwy. Martinsville, VA 24112, or to a charity of your choice.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Mrs. Compton's caregivers, Margaret Harris, Margaret Johnston, Rachel Scales, Joyce Sowers, Mary Wilson, and Mavis Rigney.

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Compton family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Norris Funeral Services
1500 Kings Mountain Road, Martinsville, VA
Dec
14
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Norris Funeral Services
1500 Kings Mountain Road, Martinsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Compton Family, So sorry for your loss. Mollie was a very special Person, and will be missed by everyone that knew her. I loved her and all the family. Praying for each one at this sad time.
Marvin & Shirley Stone
Friend
December 12, 2021
You all have my deepest sympathy. May God give you peace and comfort during this time of grieving.
Brenda Wilson
December 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results