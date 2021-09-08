Jeffrey, Deborah, Grandchildren and Other Extended Family Members:



I would like to extend my deepest sympathy, love and prayers to each of you with the passing of Myrtle. My parents, the late Charlie D. Hall and my Mother, Lessie S. Hall, of Bassett were very good friends of Myrtle and Jr. I can recall my younger sister, Darlene, and myself going with Mama and Daddy when we were young girls going to your Mom and Dad's house in Collinsville to visit them. Your Mama and Daddy were always sweet and kind to our family over the years. It has been quite some time since I last saw your Mama. My Mama was sad to hear of your Mama's passing. In fact we were just speaking of your parents this weekend - My oldest granddaughter went bowling for the 1st time this past weekend and Mama was remembering her and Daddy going bowling with your parents and how good your late Daddy bowled. Also Mama said she had wondered how your Mama was doing as she had not been able to hear from her for the past several years. She knew she had lived with you in NC for awhile. Again, we are so sorry to hear of your loss. My the Lord and comfort of family and friends be with you during this difficult time.



Judy Hall Ingram





Judy Ingram Acquaintance September 8, 2021